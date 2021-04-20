JSU sophomore completes journey from prolific prep quarterback to All-OVC offensive tackle

JACKSONVILLE — Tylan Grable played quarterback in high school. He commanded huddles and looked beyond the bars of a face mask, into eyes and scolded.
When quarterbacks see too many opposing players in their faces, they scold linemen.
“I did it quite a few times, thinking it was kind of easy,” Grable says, with a laugh. “Now, doing the job that they were out there trying to do, I see it’s not that easy.”
The former high school quarterback has gone to the trenches. He’s made the transition from quarterback, to tight end and offensive tackle at Jacksonville State.
He’s transitioned well, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors after starting all seven games in the spring portion of JSU’s 2020-21, pandemic-split schedule and one game in the fall. He helped JSU produce the league’s top rushing offense at 194 yards a game, headed into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home FCS playoff opener against Davidson.
JSU’s vast improvement on the offensive line from 2019 to 2020 has made that possible, and Grable was one of three JSU offensive linemen to make All-OVC.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound left tackle has gone from the guy who must know everyone’s job to learning two new jobs. He’s found a home, quite possibly a career.
“He’s a man of many skills,” JSU coach John Grass said. “He’s played a little bit of everything. He was a basketball player and played on a really good basketball team. He played quarterback, and I think you still see that with him playing tackle.
“You see the feet and the hands and a skilled athlete. I’m a little biased, but I think he’s got NFL potential.”
Grable passed for 2,000 yards as a junior and 3,000 as a senior for Wilkinson (Ga) High School. An injury kept him out of football as a senior, but he helped his school win basketball state titles as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Grable finished high school with offers from JSU, West Alabama and Georgia State. Georgia Tech recruited him as a tight end/defensive end possibility but dropped off because of his injury.
“Coming out of high school, I knew I was going to play tight end somewhere,” he said.
Grable came to JSU as a tight end and redshirted in 2018. He played in all 12 games in 2019, switching between offensive line and tight end as injuries to others dictated. Injuries to tight ends Trae Barry and Landon Rice delayed his full transition to offensive line.
In 2020-21, Grable has emerged as a candidate to follow the career path similar to that of George Fant, who starred in basketball at Western Kentucky but played one season of football at tight end. He swelled from a playing weight of 270 to 296 by Western’s pro day and caught the eye of Trent Kirchner, the Seattle Seahawks’ co-director of player personnel.
Fant entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. After four seasons in Seattle, he’s still playing, with the New York Jets.
Grable said he’s heard of Fant. Grass sees the makings.
“We saw real quick his frame and how much weight we thought he can handle and thought he’d be a really good tight end, but he would be an unbelievably great tackle,” Grass said. “That’s what he’s turned into.”
JSU’s coaching staff had to sell Grable on going from a guy with the ball in his hands to a guy with his hand on the ground. Then they asked him to go from run blocking as a tight end to pass blocking as a tackle.
Grable didn’t fight it. He just tried to do what offensive linemen can’t … wrap his arms around it.
“My first reaction was, how?” he said. “I don’t know how, but he kept telling me to just trust the process and listen to coach and listen to your teammates. They’ll help you get through it, and then you can really be good.
“I said, I’ve got to give it a try. Whatever I can do for the team, I was ready.”