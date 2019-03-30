JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Lex Hull ended Friday's doubleheader with a game-ending home run, which is exactly how she practiced it the previous night.
Hull's solo blast in the 10th inning beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 11-10. Jacksonville State took the opener 4-0.
It marked the third game-ending hit to win a game for JSU this season, including Taylor Beshears' two-double against Southern Mississippi and Anna Chisolm's three-run homer against Alabama A&M. It also was the seventh time JSU had trailed at some point after the first inning and rallied to win, although the four-run lead SIUE held going into the bottom of the fifth was the largest deficit the Gamecocks have overcome.
Hull and her roommates -- Anna Hood, Savannah Sudduth and Lexi Androlevich -- went to JSU's softball stadium the previous night to take some batting practice. As part of their workout, they indulged in a little fun -- they practiced how they would celebrate a game-ending home run.
Here's video of Hull talking about it, followed by two quick videos of Hull celebrating a couple of homers during the Wednesday night workout.
🤣 Oh how I love getting video footage from my silly college kid enjoying her Senior year! 🤣 #runthosebases #batflip #offthescoreboard 👏🏼😝 pic.twitter.com/1zSDaPGq8L— Angie Taylor (@AngieH444) March 29, 2019
And another 🤣 You’re killin’ me smalls! 😜 pic.twitter.com/YaVTrTKKNl— Angie Taylor (@AngieH444) March 29, 2019