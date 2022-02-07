JSU softball: With season starting Friday, McGinnis likes the hustle, attitude of young team

JACKSONVILLE — The last time Jacksonville State played in the ASUN Conference, the softball team held its own.
When JSU was part of the ASUN in 1996-2003, the Gamecocks won the West Division twice, and when divisions were abandoned, they tied for first in the standings in 2001 and were second in 2000. They reached the finals of the conference tournament twice, winning in 1996 and losing in 1997.
In JSU's last season in the ASUN in 2003 before shifting to the Ohio Valley Conference, the Gamecocks posted a 40-win season.
But, those are distant days, and so is the respect the Gamecocks garnered in those years. With JSU returning to the ASUN this year before moving to Conference USA in the fall of 2023, the league coaches have rated Jana McGinnis' team ninth in the preseason poll out of 12 squads.
Liberty is the favorite, while JSU is ahead of only No. 10 North Alabama, No. 11 Stetson and No. 12 Bellarmine — three teams that combined for 33 wins last season. JSU finished 24-25 last year, which was its first losing season since 2001.
Even so, McGinnis — who also coached JSU through all of those previous ASUN years — likes her current team. She is optimistic, based partly on the attitude and approach her team has taken so far.
"There's a connection with this team," McGinnis said. "It seems like we're on the same page. We're all after the same goal. The players, they respect each other. Even though we've got 22 different players, they understand we're all working toward the same goal and have the same mission."
At times a year ago, McGinnis had to push her squad more than she would've liked. So far this year, she has found that more often her players are finding motivation on their own.
"I don't remember having to get on them about hustle," she said. "I don't remember yet having to get on them about their attitude. It seems like they're more self-driven.
"I attribute that to our veterans coming in, wanting things to be different and demanding a difference. I also attribute it to our newcomers coming in and having a refreshing, energizing attitude."
So, again … ninth place? If that's how the season turns out, it won't be because preseason practice didn't go well and give hope for greater things.
"I believe that when you have the intangibles like what I see so far, it translates into a successful team," she said.
JSU will open its season this weekend in Monroe, La., at the ULM Best on the Bayou. The Gamecocks will play Southern and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Friday, Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, and Morehead State and Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.
The team McGinnis will take to Louisiana includes nine newcomers out of 22 players on the roster. Four others are in their second year.
McGinnis said there's been a lot of competition at each position, with more than in the past. Here's who is in the running at each position.
Catcher: senior Lizzy Van Manen, sophomore Caroline Lively, freshman Abbi Perkins, freshman Hannah Buffington. (Lively is the returning starter, but Perkins is bucking for the job.)
First base: sophomore Lindsey Richardson, junior Megan Fortner, senior Addie Robinson. (Fortner is the returning starter, but Richardson is making a strong push.)
Second base: senior Sid Wagnon and freshman Brantly Bonds. (Wagnon is the returning starter, but she and Bonds are "toe to toe," according to McGinnis.)
Shortstop: senior Chaney Phillips and junior Camryn McLemore. (Phillips is the returning starter, but she and McLemore, a South Alabama transfer, are battling for the job.)
Third base: senior Karsen Mosley and senior Holly Stewart. (Mosley has not had competition for this spot the past three years, but Stewart, a South Alabama transfer, is fighting for playing time, according to McGinnis.)
Outfield: junior Lauren Hunt, freshman Morgan Nowakowski, senior Keeli Bobbitt, senior Savannah Sudduth and freshman Kyndal Tinnell. Wagnon and Van Mannen could see time in the outfield, according to McGinnis. (Hunt, Bobbitt and Sudduth have started in the past, but it's likely everyone will get opportunities early.)
Pitcher: freshman Sarah Currie, freshman Kat Carter, senior Lexi Androlevich, senior Hannah Brown. (Carter and Currie have stepped forward as the first and second options, but Androlevich is competing. Brown is out with a knee injury, but McGinnis said she's progressing and could be back by mid-March.)