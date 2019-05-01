JACKSONVILLE — For Jacksonville State's last OVC softball doubleheader Sunday, the program put up posters for all seven seniors along the center field fence.
After the games, the seniors took their posters home … well, except second baseman Anna Chisolm, a four-year starter who joked with JSU coach Jana McGinnis that she's never going to leave. As of late Wednesday night, that poster is still hanging on the fence at University Field.
"I told Coach McGinnis, 'I'm going to stay forever,'" Chisolm said. "She said, 'OK,' so until she takes it down, it's going to stay up there."
Added McGinnis, who said the team is having fun with the poster that won't go away: "We're always talking to our seniors about leaving their legacy, and she really is leaving her legacy. We're never getting rid of her."
After a game like Wednesday night, McGinnis won't be in a hurry to see Chisolm graduate. In a 7-3 win over Alabama State in the team's regular-season finale, Chisolm belted a three-run homer in the third inning. It turned a one-run advantage into four, and JSU (34-13) sailed the rest of the day.
"It was good to just be able to help out my team at that moment," said Chisolm, whose 13 homers are tied for the team lead with Taylor Beshears. "As far as it being the last home run on this field, it was good to end on a positive note."
That was Chisolm's only hit, as she flew out to left, reached on an error on a sharply hit ball to second base, and grounded out to second.
"She was relaxed, she was confident, and she was in control of her strike zone," McGinnis said. "I don't think she had any bad swings tonight. She looked like a disciplined, controlled hitter tonight."
Coincidentally, Chisolm's first college home run came as a freshman in a road game against Alabama State. Her first home run at University Field was a game-ending shot against Alabama A&M in the eighth inning.
This was a tune-up game for the Gamecocks as they prepare for the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, which will be May 8-11 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. JSU is the three-time defending champions.
The only hiccup came with two outs in the top of the second inning on a ball hit in front of JSU ace pitcher Faith Sims. In trying to field the ball, Sims slipped and was slow to get up, bringing McGinnis and the team trainer out of the dugout to check on her. She wound up finishing the inning and two more.
She didn't give up a run, although she allowed a hit, which ended her hitless streak at 23⅓ innings without allowing one. In her last seven outings, she has pitched 31⅓ innings, allowed three hits and one run, which was unearned.
"She's good," McGinnis said. "She just slipped and jammed her knee. Our trainer said she's fine."
Four to know
—JSU third baseman Karsen Mosley went 2-for-4 with two bunt singles. She scored two runs and fielding six groundballs cleanly and threw out runners.
—Nicole Rodriguez pitched the final 2⅓ innings and allowed one hit and a walk. She struck out two.
—Freshman outfielder Kaley Warren delivered a single in a pinch-hitting appearance.
Who said
—McGinnis on the team bunting, especially Mosley: We've been working a lot on bunting. We're talking about moving runners. It's huge and requires execution. We were using tonight's game as a tune-up for the OVC tournament."
—McGinnis on Rodriguez's outing: "That was good to see. We're going to need her. Nicole Rodriguez is going to be a difference-maker. Every team is going to be gearing up for Faith Sims. Do I think Faith can do it? Absolutely, but in every tournament there's going to come a time when a second pitcher has to come in and do something special."
Next up
—Jacksonville State still doesn't know which team it will play in its OVC tournament opener or on what day. Of the top five teams in the league standings, only JSU managed to get through its regular-season schedule without a rainout. The other four teams are making up rained out games.