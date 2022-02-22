JSU softball: With Auburn coming to town for first time since 2009, young Gamecocks are ready

JACKSONVILLE — With the home opener in about 24 hours, Jacksonville State's softball players hit the practice field Tuesday looking loose and ready.
Sidney Wagnon quizzed nearly everyone on what their walk-up song was. Holly Stewart playfully admonished her teammates because nobody had a piece of gum to give her. The rest joined in with plenty of smiles and chatter as practice started with basic stretching exercises.
It hardly looked like a group ready to debut for the home fans against a national softball power.
Today at 5 p.m., JSU is hosting Auburn, which is 9-1 with the only loss coming to No. 3-ranked UCLA. The Tigers already have a win over No. 11 Texas. They haven't visited University Field at Jacksonville State since 2009.
The Gamecocks are 6-3 over two weekends of road games, including three wins in which they came from behind in the sixth inning or later.
"If you're a competitor, you want to play against that level," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "I think everybody would say, 'Oh, Jax State is the underdog.' We're not looking at it that way. We're going to go out and compete and see what happens. But, we're just excited to have them coming to our field. It's good exposure. It's good for softball."
This will mark the 20th time JSU has faced Auburn. The Gamecocks won the last meeting, which came in a 2018 NCAA tournament elimination game in Tallahassee, Fla. JSU won 3-2.
The Tigers have visited JSU six times, with the Gamecocks winning once. They split two games in 1997, and Auburn won once each in 2005, 2007 and 2009.
"It's exciting because it's our first home game, but also there's a little added excitement because you've got an SEC school and in-state in Auburn, who's coming to town and is off to a good start as well," McGinnis said.
Said Mickey Dean, the Auburn softball coach: “Jacksonville State is a good team. The last time we played them was in a NCAA regional, and they sent us home. They’ve been playing good ball. It’s on the road, so they are going to pack the house. ... We are going to play in front of a truly hostile crowd. It will be our first road experience of the year, so we’ll see how our young team responds.”
So far, JSU's top seven hitters are in their first or second year on the team. Second baseman Brantly Bonds, from a powerhouse program at Wallace State-Hanceville, is hitting .485 with three homers and 14 RBIs. Sophomore Lindsey Richardson has rebounded from a tough first year and is hitting .423 with two homers. Catcher/outfielder Abbi Perkins is hitting .323 and has a team-high eight walks.
Even with the young lineup, McGinnis said she likes what she's seen so far, and she doesn't have a huge concern her players won't be ready for Auburn.
"I've seen competitiveness," she said. "I've seen a never-give-up attitude. In some of the games, we lost a lead but gained a lead. Last year, I felt like if we lost a lead, we didn't have much fight. This team believes in each other. They play for each other. It makes a big difference."
McGinnis said she plans to start Kat Carter in the pitching circle against the Tigers. Keeping with the theme of the team, she's young — just a freshman. But, she is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA in 35 innings of work. Fellow freshman Sarah Currie is 1-1 with a 2.56 ERA in 13⅔ innings. Senior Lexi Androlevich is 2-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 14 innings.
"Kat has earned it," McGinnis said. "She has proven to us her toughness. She gets excited for big games."