Weather forced Jacksonville State and Georgia Tech to cancel their softball game set for Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.
A forecast of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening forced the cancelation. A makeup date has not been set.
Four to know
—JSU (6-3) will host Southern Mississippi in a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m. at Oxford's Choccolocco Park. The two teams will play a single game Sunday at 1. JSU is slated to play Samford at Choccolocco Park on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
—Taylor Beshears has four home runs, which is now tied with Southeast Missouri's Ashley Ellis for the OVC lead. Beshears' 13 RBIs trails Ellis' 14 for the OVC lead, and Beshears' 28 total bases are now second to SEMO's Rachel Anderson's 29.
—JSU leads the OVC in runs (67) and home runs (15).
—Senior Anna Chisolm is first in the OVC with 12 runs.