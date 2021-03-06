JSU softball: Watkins hurls a complete game as Gamecocks give her four runs in last at-bat

Look alive, Jacksonville State has a win streak going.
Head softball coach Jana McGinnis said her young team needed a taste of winning. Now that the Gamecocks have it, they're looking like a different team.
Saturday's 4-2 win at Belmont in the Ohio Valley Conference opener is JSU's second straight win. this comes off a victory over Southern Mississippi the previous weekend. Before that, the Gamecocks had lost seven straight, but at this point, that looks like a distant memory.
Four of those losses came on the opponent's last at-bat, but against Belmont, JSU scored all four of its runs in its last at-bat in the top of the seventh inning. Then, the Gamecocks held on in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.
JSU (2-7) and Belmont (3-6) will play a doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m. in Nashville.
Four to know
—The Gamecocks broke through with Shelby Newsome's pinch-hit single, Lauren Hunt's bunt single and Savannah Sudduth's bunt single to load the bases. Keeli Bobbitt singled home Newsome, and Megan Fortner's sacrifice fly brought home Hunt. Then Jada Terry singled to left-center to score Sudduth and Bobbitt.
—In the bottom of the seventh, Belmont rallied with a pair of runs and had runners on second and third with two outs, but JSU's Reagan Watkins ended the game by striking out MyKayla Spurlin, who was Belmont's No. 3 hitter.
—Watkins (1-2) turned in a gem in the circle as she pitched the first complete game of her JSU career. She allowed four hits and struck out a career-high 10 batters.
—Bobbitt went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Terry was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Hunt was 2-for-3.
—Sudduth, Alexus Jimmerson and Newsome each had a single. Fortner, Jimmeson and Caroline Lively each walked.