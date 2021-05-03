JSU softball: Wagnon belts first homer, Rodriguez twirls a shutout in Gamecocks' win

Sidney Wagnon belted the first home run of her Jacksonville State career as the Gamecocks beat Tennessee State 2-0.
Wagnon, a junior, delivered her shot in the second inning to give JSU a 1-0 lead. She's been on a tear lately with a six-game hitting streak in which she is 9-for-16.
Her big day supported pitcher Nicole Rodriguez, who threw her second shutout in two days as Jacksonville State completed a three-game sweep of Tennessee State.
Rodriguez allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out nine. She also shut out Tennessee State on Sunday as the Gamecocks won all three games in the series.
Rodriguez improved to 8-6 on the season, including 7-5 against OVC opponents. For the year, she has pitched six shutouts this season, which ranks second in the Ohio Valley Conference. Her 117 strikeouts are third, and her 1.99 ERA is fourth.
Four to know
—JSU (22-21, 20-11 Ohio Valley Conference) has won 10 of its last 12 league games and is tied for third place with Austin Peay in the league standings. The Gamecocks have three games remaining: a three-game series at home Saturday and Sunday against Southeast Missouri (24-14, 19-5). To clinch one of the four spots in the OVC tournament, JSU either has to win at least one game against SEMO or fifth-place UT Martin (25-16, 14-12) must lose one of its five remaining games. UTM will face SEMO in two games Wednesday and a Tennessee Tech in three games this weekend.
—Shelby Newsome went 2-for-3 on Monday with a pair of doubles.
—Alexus Jimmerson was 1-for-3 with a double. Her 11 doubles lead the team.
—Keeli Bobbitt scored an insurance run in the seventh inning when she pinch-ran for Jimmerson, stole third and scored when the throw went wild.