JSU softball: VanManen slugs first homer in loss at Middle Tennessee

Jacksonville State stepped out of the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday and fell at Middle Tennessee State 11-2.
The game ended with one out in the bottom of the sixth because of the eight-run mercy rule.
JSU (5-14) will return home for a nine-game homestand. They'll host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in a Friday doubleheader at 1 p.m. and a single game Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech will visit for a doubleheader Tuesday and Murray State will come to town for a three-game set April 2-3. JSU will play Middle Tennessee again April 6.
Middle Tennessee improved to 13-11 with the victory.
Four to know
—Lizzy VanManen's first home run of the season gave JSU a 2-0 lead in the second inning. She brought home Alexus Jimmerson, who reached on a walk.
—Nicole Rodriguez (2-3) pitched 1⅔ innings and allowed three runs. Reagan Watkins entered in the second inning and didn't record an out. Hannah Brown worked 3⅓ innings and allowed three runs. Lexi Androlevich pitched one-third of an inning and allowed four runs.
—The Gamecocks got five hits and four walks. Jada Terry led the way by going 1-for-3 with a double. Jimmerson walked twice.
—Savannah Sudduth, Karsen Mosley and Lindsey Richardson each had a single. Caroline Lively and Shelby Newsome each had a walk.