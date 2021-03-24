You are the owner of this article.
JSU softball: VanManen slugs first homer in loss at Middle Tennessee

Lizzy VanManen

Lizzy VanManen had her first JSU home run Wednesday.

Jacksonville State stepped out of the Ohio Valley Conference on Wednesday and fell at Middle Tennessee State 11-2.

The game ended with one out in the bottom of the sixth because of the eight-run mercy rule.

JSU (5-14) will return home for a nine-game homestand. They'll host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in a Friday doubleheader at 1 p.m. and a single game Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech will visit for a doubleheader Tuesday and Murray State will come to town for a three-game set April 2-3. JSU will play Middle Tennessee again April 6.

Middle Tennessee improved to 13-11 with the victory.

Four to know

—Lizzy VanManen's first home run of the season gave JSU a 2-0 lead in the second inning. She brought home Alexus Jimmerson, who reached on a walk.

—Nicole Rodriguez (2-3) pitched 1⅔ innings and allowed three runs. Reagan Watkins entered in the second inning and didn't record an out. Hannah Brown worked 3⅓ innings and allowed three runs. Lexi Androlevich pitched one-third of an inning and allowed four runs.

—The Gamecocks got five hits and four walks. Jada Terry led the way by going 1-for-3 with a double. Jimmerson walked twice.

—Savannah Sudduth, Karsen Mosley and Lindsey Richardson each had a single. Caroline Lively and Shelby Newsome each had a walk.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

