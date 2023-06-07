JSU softball: Two JSU softball stars get to practice like a pro

OXFORD — When the Smash It Sports Vipers needed players to help with practice on Wednesday, the team turned to a duo of local softball stars.
Jacksonville State softball players Ashley Phillips and Emma Jones were invited to help with Oxford’s professional softball team as the group awaits the arrival of players.
“Coach asked us where we wanted to come out here to practice and help them out a little bit since they were missing a few people right now, and we wanted to take advantage of that opportunity,” Jones said. “It is kind of a once in a lifetime thing and for the Vipers to be in Oxford so close to us, we couldn't miss something like this.”
Five of the seven players drafted by the Vipers played in the Women’s College World Series, delaying their arrivals to the team’s preseason practice.
Both Phillips and Jones said that when they were presented with the opportunity to practice with the team, they jumped on it the first chance they got.
“We’re really just out here to help them out, and also taking the opportunity for ourselves to get better,” Phillips said. “It's a very good opportunity to be out here.”
Along with playing defense in the field, throwing with the players and helping use the pitching machine, the two were also able to take batting practice and get advice from Vipers head coach Gerry Glasco.
“It's a blessing for both of us to learn a little bit more from some of the best that's playing the game and some of the best coaches in the game,” Jones said. “We're just taking advantage of this opportunity.”
With the team set to play in Oxford, the pair of Calhoun County natives are excited about what the team can do for their home community.
Phillips, an Alexandria graduate and Jones, a White Plains graduate, both said that having a local team in the area will give younger softball players a chance to be inspired by some of the best players in the world.
“I think it’ll really help out the younger kids because they have somebody else to look up to other than just JSU that's right up the road,” Phillips said. “This is the next level up from what we are, so that's something really good for them to look forward to.”
Added Jones: “I don't think this is just going to touch our community, I think it's going to touch everywhere in Alabama, and even in Georgia, since we're so close.”
“You can watch softball on TV all day long, but to see it in person and to be able to come up here and watch these girls, even in practice, to see their work ethic and how much they do love the game. At the end of the day, they are still human, so to get to know these girls on a different level is just cool.”
Phillips said that in the time they’ve practiced with the team, she’s noticed plenty of differences between her practices at JSU and the way practices are run at Choccolocco Park.
“It's more of you get what you need,” Phillips said. “You still get what you need in college, but it's not ‘we're doing this, this and this,’ it's, ‘well, I'm gonna get this many reps because that's just what I need.’ In college it's where it's more on a scheduled plan of ‘we're doing this, this and this.’”
Added Jones: “These girls have made it to one of the highest levels. They know their job, to get out here and work hard so that they can produce during the games for the team.”
The two local stars said that they’re excited to see the Calhoun County softball community continue to grow as the Vipers prepare for their first game at Choccolocco Park on June 23.
“This is a good opportunity for all of us to see that our softball sport is bigger than just the college level now,” Jones said. “It's really good to see.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.