JSU softball: Tickets on sale Tuesday for game against Crimson Tide in Albertville

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the March 30 college softball game between Jacksonville State and Alabama in Albertville.
The matchup will be called the Sand Mountain Showdown. Tickets are available at www.sandmountainpark.com. According to a news release, there will be a limited number of spectators permitted at this event, so anyone interested in attending is encouraged to purchase tickets now.
JSU coach Jana McGinnis and Alabama coach Patrick Murphy attended an event Monday in Albertville to promote the game.
"We couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Sand Mountain Showdown with Coach Murphy and his program at Alabama," JSU head coach Jana McGinnis said. "This first-class facility is in a part of our state where softball has grown over the years. Participating in this game will be a thrill for our student-athletes, our alumni, and our fans. It is going to be a great night for the community and the game of softball."
Added Murphy: "We are so excited to take our show on the road to Albertville. The park is amazing, and the people have already been so hospitable to us. We have so much respect for JSU and Coach McGinnis. It's an honor to get the chance to play them at Sand Mountain Park."