JSU softball: Through season's highs, lows, McGinnis would like it a little less interesting

JACKSONVILLE — After softball practice Thursday afternoon, Jacksonville State coach Jana McGinnis did something a little different.
After the typical post-practice meeting, she had a post-post-practice meeting with just the players. The rest of the staff were sent about 30 feet away.
It was nothing serious — just another of McGinnis' attempts to push her team to keep driving to get better.
The Gamecocks are blessed — or cursed — to live through interesting times this season.
They're 19-21, including 17-11 in the Ohio Valley Conference, which is good for fourth place. That's amazing for a team that began the year 5-16, but the margin between victory and defeat has been as razor thin as it's ever been in McGinnis' 28 years as the program's head coach. To her, it shouldn't be so thin.
"I want them to grow up quick," McGinnis said. "I don't want them to be externally motivated. It shouldn't take a loss to be driven when the scoreboard turns on. I don't want them to react. I want them to be active and driven. Get the opponents to be on the defensive and react."
—The Gamecocks have lost 10 games when the other team scored on its last at-bat, but they've won eight times on their final at-bat.
—They've lost four games when they had bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning while down by one or two runs, but couldn't convert.
—They've won four times by scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the last inning. In addition, they've survived three times when the other team had the tying run on second base in the seventh inning.
As for all the exciting finishes and walk-off victories and losses, JSU infielder Sidney Wagnon said with a brief smile, "The lows and highs we're going through right now … we walk off quite often."
It's maddening at times for McGinnis, who has seen her team beat the OVC's best team in the league, Eastern Kentucky, and lose to the OVC's worst team, Morehead State.
This past weekend's series at Morehead State sums up the frustration. JSU came on a streak with 11 wins in its past 14 OVC games. Morehead State was 2-19 in the league. JSU won the opener 5-3 but Morehead had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. The Gamecocks won the second game 1-0 by scoring a run in the top of the seventh. In the series finale, JSU fell 3-0 as Morehead garnered its first home conference win of the season.
"I was frustrated on the way back from Morehead," McGinnis said. "I was asking, 'Why do we even work them this hard?' At the end of the day, I keep staying on them about 'do your job, do your job' and my job is to keep coaching, keep pushing them, keep trying to make them better. If I keep telling them to do their job, I need to keep doing my job, and as a coaching staff, we're going to keep coaching and teaching and believing we can turn it around until the very last out of the season."
JSU has only six more regular-season games. There's a three-game series at Tennessee State (8-27, 4-21) with a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday. Then comes a three-game home series against Southeast Missouri (21-14, 16-5). After that, the top four OVC teams advance to the league tournament, and the rest stay home.
JSU is only one game ahead of fifth-place Murray State in the standings.
As for McGinnis working her team so hard, her point: "We're just not playing up to our potential. There's something not connecting between practices and games, because we can have practices where we look like a championship team and then when we get to the game, we don't. That's a team that doesn't know how to handle it when the scoreboard turns on and it really gets heated."
As for the players, they seem ready to follow.
Wagnon described it like this: "I have to give the coaches credit for staying on us and not letting us have a day off. We were out here for four hours today, and we did not expect that, but we work really hard and they did a good job of staying on top of us and making sure we stay focused and ready to work and get better."