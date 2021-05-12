JSU softball: Terry, Rodriguez make All-OVC team

Jacksonville State outfielder Jada Terry and pitcher Nicole Rodriguez landed on the All-Ohio Valley Conference softball team, which was released this morning.
Terry made the first team, while Rodriguez was on the second team. The team was voted upon by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.
Terry was tied for fifth in the league in hits (51), sixth in home runs (10), fifth in doubles (10), fifth in RBIs (40) and third in total bases (93). She is a four-year starter in left field for the Gamecocks.
Rodriguez (8-8) is third in the league in total strikeouts (124) but is first in strikeouts per game (8.57). She was fifth in saves (two), second in shutouts (six) and sixth in opponents' batting average (.213).
JSU (23-23) will be the No. 4 seed in this week's OVC softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The Gamecocks will face top-seeded Southeast Missouri (28-15) in the first round Thursday at 1 p.m. There is no limit on capacity, and tickets are $10 a day or $25 for the tournament. Parking is $5.
2021 Softball All-OVC Team
First Team
P, Rachel Rook, Southeast Missouri, Jr., Republic, Mo.
P, Alexis Groet, UT Martin - R-So., Oskaloosa, Iowa
P, Tori Peterson, Eastern Kentucky, Sr., Pitt Meadows, British Columbia
C, Zoe Mihalicz, Eastern Kentucky, R-Jr., Parker, Colo.
IF, Lexi Osowski, Austin Peay, Jr., San Diego, Calif.
IF, Ashley Ellis, Southeast Missouri, Sr., Arnold, Mo.
IF, Megan Burton, Eastern Illinois, R-Jr., Danville, Ill.
IF, Kaitlyn Kelley, UT Martin - So., Lexington, Tenn.
OF, Sammi Miller, Eastern Kentucky, R-Jr., Huntsville, Ohio
OF, Jada Terry, Jacksonville State, Sr., Trinity, Ala.
OF, Rachel Anderson, Southeast Missouri, Sr., Edwardsville, Ill.
UTIL/DP, Haley Mitchell, Eastern Illinois, R-Sr., San Gabriel, Calif.
Second Team
P, Nicole Rodriguez, Jacksonville State, Sr., Fort Myers, Fla.
P, Jordan Benefiel, Austin Peay, Fr., Pendleton, Ind.
C, Nicolle Nysted, Tennessee Tech, So., Kennesaw, Ga.
IF, Carly Robinson, Eastern Kentucky, R-Jr., Fenton, Mo.
IF, Sierra Gilmore, Murray State, Sr., Williamsburg, Ind.
IF, Zoe Schafer, SIUE, R-Sr., Noblesville, Ind.
IF, Alana Cobb-Adams, SIUE, R-Jr., Kapolei, Hawaii
IF, Kaci Fuller, UT Martin - Fr., Huntingdon, Tenn.
OF, Cheyenne Cavanaugh, Belmont, Sr., Spring, Texas
OF, Ava Bieneman, SIUE, Fr., Geneseo, Ill.
OF, Paige Clark, UT Martin - Jr., Lafayette, Tenn.
UTIL/DP, Kelsey Gross, Austin Peay - Gr., Collierville, Tenn.
All-Newcomer Team
Alexis Groet, P, UT Martin - R-So., Oskaloosa, Iowa
Jordan Benefiel, P, Austin Peay, Fr., Pendleton, Ind.
Kaitlyn Kelley, IF, UT Martin, So., Lexington, Tenn.
Jillian Anderson, OF, Southeast Missouri, Fr., Rochester, Ill.
Kaci Fuller, IF, UT Martin - Fr., Huntingdon, Tenn.
Ava Bieneman, OF, SIUE, Fr., Geneseo, Ill.
Shyanne Sheffield, OF, UT Martin, So., Tullahoma, Tenn.
Katie Dreiling, DP, Southeast Missouri, Fr., Jonesboro, Ark.
Jenna Veber, P, Murray State, So., Oswego, Ill.
Nicolle Nysted, C, Tennessee Tech, So., Kennesaw, Ga.
Morgan Lewis, OF, Eastern Illinois, R-So., Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Sydney Baalman, P, SIUE, Fr. Hardin, Ill.
2021 OVC Player of the Year: Megan Burton, Eastern Illinois
2021 OVC Pitcher of the Year: Rachel Rook, Southeast Missouri
2021 OVC Freshman of the Year: Jordan Benefiel, Austin Peay
2021 OVC Coach of the Year: Mark Redburn, Southeast Missouri