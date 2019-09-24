JACKSONVILLE — For Jacksonville State, this weekend is about the softball. Considering the Gamecocks are opening their fall exhibition season with a big, 12-team day, it certainly is about softball for the team's coaches and players.
But, it's also about honoring one of their former players and her family.
JSU will host the 13th annual Tera Ross Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Oxford's Choccolocco Park. Ross was a three-year letterman who died in an automobile accident in 2003, just before her senior season.
"It makes me happy at the end of the day to realize that we are still keeping Tera's name alive and her legacy alive, what she meant to our school and our program," said JSU head coach Jana McGinnis, who coached Ross.
Three four-year schools will participate Saturday at Choccolocco Park's softball fields in the back of the park: JSU, UAB and West Georgia.
Nine community colleges are set, too: Southern Union, Coastal Alabama-East, Calhoun, Wallace State-Hanceville, Bevill State, Snead State, L.B. Wallace, Shelton State and Wallace-Dothan.
JSU will play three games on Field 1, including Calhoun at 10 a.m., Bevill State at 11:45 a.m., and Shelton State at 1:30 p.m. Overall, five games are set for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and four games for 11:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.
McGinnis said she appreciates how the other schools are eager to help JSU honor Ross.
"I don't even have to send out an invite," she said. "They're contacting me even before they make out their fall schedule: 'Hey, when is the Tera Ross tournament?'"
This is the first of five play dates for JSU this fall. The Gamecocks also will play on campus against West Georgia (Oct. 3), at Georgia Tech (Oct. 4), and on campus against Southern Union (Oct. 8) and Snead State (Oct. 10).
"Everybody gets some playing time, just get to see what we've got to work with," McGinnis said. "In the fall, junior colleges have had a month more practice. They've had 10 to 15 more games than we've got. That's OK. We just try to get our team together."
By position, McGinnis gave the following list for who is competing for a job at what position:
Outfield: junior Jada Terry, sophomore Savannah Sudduth, senior Anika Barbosa, sophomore Kaley Warren, junior Keeli Bobbitt (transfer from Wallace State-Hanceville), freshman Lauren Hunt, and freshman Kaylyn Dunn.
First base: freshman Megan Fortner, and junior Reagan Watkins (when not pitching)
Second base/shortstop: freshman Chloe Eidson, and freshman Payton McGinnis
Shortstop: sophomore Sidney Wagnon
Third base: sophomore Karsen Mosley
Catcher: senior Ryann Luna, sophomore Bailey Smart, sophomore Anna Hood (out for the fall because of rib surgery), and junior Liz Van Manen (transfer from Northeast Mississippi Community College, out for the fall with hip surgery)
Pitchers: junior Nicole Rodriguez, sophomore Macy Bearden, junior Reagan Watkins, sophomore Lexi Androlevich, sophomore Hannah Brown, senior Lex Jimmerson (out for the fall to concentrate on academics)
"The fall is about building chemistry, building trust and let us coaches see how our newcomers are adjusting," McGinnis said. "It's just a measuring stick to gauge the team to see where we're at and what all we need to work on before the season starts in February."