JSU softball: Sudduth delivers again for Gamecocks with two highlight-reel catches

JACKSONVILLE — A shoulder issue and subsequent surgery turned Jacksonville State's Savannah "Bam" Sudduth from a full-time starter to a part-time one, but she still produces big plays.
She made two Gold Glove catches in right field to help preserve JSU's shutout day as the Gamecocks swept Bellarmine 8-0 and 6-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Sudduth has played all three outfield spots regularly during her four years at JSU, and in the second game, she got the start in right. In the fifth inning, she sprinted back for a long drive and made a running catch, colliding with the fence so hard she got knocked down. In the seventh, she sprinted in for a dying fly that she caught by sliding and catching it just inches from the ground.
Sudduth acknowledged it was fun to make those catches, but she added, "On days like today where we're scoring a lot and we're way ahead, our main goal is to get our pitchers as few pitches as they can in a game, so they can recuperate and get ready for the next one."
JSU (29-19, 12-8 ASUN) likely would've won even if Sudduth had flubbed the catches, but to Gamecocks coach Jana McGinnis, those two plays show the value of Sudduth, who's settled into a role of part-time starter in the outfield, occasional pinch-hitter and valuable pinch-runner.
"Bam has always been a very consistent player, and we have a lot of confidence in her when we need something big to happen," she said.
After starting slow because of shoulder surgery, she has appeared in 42 of the Gamecocks' 48 games, made 16 starts and is hitting .291, which is just a tick down from her career average of .307. At the plate Saturday, her highlight was a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.
"Early in the year, she was hesitant — hesitant to dive," McGinnis said. "Her speed and her ability to dive have made her so good, but she has learned that slide, that hook-slide and catch. I'm glad to see it right there, because that's probably the only way she catches that ball in the (seventh) inning."
Sudduth's two plays helped support a big day by pitchers Kat Carter and Sarah Currie, who dominated Bellarmine (10-37, 1-20), which has lost 11 straight.
Carter (15-9) pitched all five innings in the first game, which ended early because of the mercy rule, allowing one single and no other base runners. She needed only 36 pitches to dispatch the Knights.
In the second game, Currie (12-8) allowed only one hit and one walk while striking out eight. The only spot of trouble came in the fourth inning when Bellarmine got runners on first and second with one out. A flyout to Sudduth in right and a strikeout ended that threat.
What to know
—JSU had three homers Saturday, including Addie Robinson's grand slam in the first inning of the opener, Brantly Bonds' two-run shot in the first inning of the first game, and Megan Fortner's three-run homer in the first inning of the second game. Fortner and Robinson are tied for the team lead in homers with seven each, while Bonds and Camryn McLemore have five each. Fortner's 32 RBIs lead JSU, followed by Robinson (30) and Bonds (27).
—Karsen Mosley was 2-for-5 on the day with two walks. She had a two-run double in the second game.
—Sidney Wagnon walked three times and stole two bases.
—Of the 20 JSU players in uniform, 17 got to play in at least one of the two games.
Who said
—More from Sudduth on the big catches: "At the end of the day, you've got to put the team first. If I need to lay out and make a catch, I'll lay out and make a catch, especially for our pitchers because they work super hard for us."
—McGinnis on freshman Kyndal Tinnell, who got a pinch-hit single in the second game: "Kyndal's going to be a great hitter. It's just hard to fit her into the lineup as an everyday player. She understands that, but when she gets her opportunities, she has come very calm, very confident. She could be big for us at the end of the season."
Next up
—JSU and Bellarmine will play the final game of their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. After that, JSU will travel for a three-game series next weekend at Central Arkansas (29-17, 13-6), which leads the ASUN West Division by 1½ games over second-place JSU.