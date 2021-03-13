JSU softball: Struggling Gamecocks drop a pair at home to UT Martin

JACKSONVILLE — A day after enjoying the thrill of an exciting victory, Jacksonville State endured the agony of a pair of heartbreaking defeats.
Jacksonville State fell 5-2 and 5-4 to visiting Tennessee-Martin on Saturday, and both losses came on UTM's final at-bat. JSU beat the Skyhawks 2-1 in 10 innings Friday. The Gamecocks are now 4-11 overall and 3-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, and seven of those losses have come on their opponents' final at-bat, including all three league defeats.
After the last out of the final game, the Gamecocks retreated into the locker room, and their coaches soon followed. The players didn't exit to greet waiting friends and family members until about 20 minutes later, and nobody was saying a word.
"We're just trying to find something," McGinnis said. "It's like I just told them: there's nothing that I've done, no button I've pressed as a coach that has worked, because we don't have people who are taking advantage of their opportunities. They don't take it and run with it and never give it back up.
"And that's frustrating as a coach."
Some scenes from Jacksonville State's home doubleheader Saturday against UT Martin.
JSU entered Saturday averaging three runs a game, which ranks 10th out of 12 Ohio Valley Conference teams. In the opener, the Gamecocks' struggling offense managed a 2-1 lead when Alexus Jimmerson doubled home two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
But with one in the top of the seventh, UTM drew two walks off starter Reagan Watkins. Reliever Nicole Rodriguez hit a batter, gave up a run-scoring single and then a three-run double to Kaitlyn Kelley.
In the second game, UTM scored four times in the top of the fourth with the help of two JSU errors, but the Gamecocks managed four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Down 4-2, Alex Howard singled off the fence to drive home two runs to tie it and put runners on first and second with no outs. JSU didn't score again.
UTM managed a run in the top of the eighth on Kallie Pickens' leadoff triple. She scored on a wild pitch.
"You always hope that this is going to be the game that gives a boost and is the shot that they need," McGinnis said. "We're not taking that boost and running with it."
What to know
—Jimmerson drew praise from McGinnis for her day. She was 2-for-3 with two doubles and the two RBIs in the first game. Then in the second contest, she walked twice and pitched seven innings, allowing five runs, with only three of them earned.
—Karsen Mosley was 2-for-6 for the day. Jada Terry was 2-for-7 with an RBI. Shelby Newsome was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Alexa Howard was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Watkins was 1-for-3, and Megan Fortner was 1-for-5 with a walk. Lauren Hunt was 1-for-7.
—Watkins pitched 6 ⅓ innings in the first game and allowed only one hit. She walked five.
Who said
—McGinnis on Jimmerson: "I thought Lex Jimmerson stepped up as a leader. She was good offensively, she was good pitching. We've just got to have some others follow her lead."
—McGinnis on where the team goes from here: "You know what we're going to do? We're going to keep working. We're going to keep coaching. We're going to keep teaching. Hopefully, we'll learn from our mistakes and be better."
—McGinnis on using three different lineups in the three-game series with UT Martin: "We've tried many lineups. We're hoping somebody will step up and run with it. We just haven't had that yet. Hopefully, they will because they're getting their opportunities, and we need them. We need somebody to step up."
Next up
—JSU will host Alabama State on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and visit Eastern Kentucky next weekend for a three-game series. One of EKU's assistant coaches is Hayley Sims, a first baseman on four JSU teams that won OVC championships in 2016-19.