JSU softball: Solid pitching, six-run seventh inning help Gamecocks to pair of wins

After Jacksonville State's pitchers struggled in the first two weeks of the season, they shined in the circle for the second straight day in the Mardi Gras Mambo.
JSU beat Abilene Christian 6-2 and Incarnate Word 3-2 on Saturday. The Gamecocks are unbeaten in three games in the Mambo and have allowed only six runs. The event is in Youngsville, La.
Against Abilene Christian, Lexi Androlevich started and worked three innings while giving up two runs. Reagan Watkins (2-0) entered in relief and pitched four shutout innings. She got the win when JSU scored six times in the top of the seventh inning.
Against Incarnate Word, winning pitcher Hannah Brown (2-2) started and pitched four innings, allowing one run. Macy Bearden, who pitched a complete game Friday in a win over Nicholls, stepped into the circle for the final three innings, allowing one run and picking up a save.
JSU (6-5) has won four straight.
Four to know
—JSU trailed Abilene Christian 2-0 before breaking out in the top of the seventh. Maddie Clay tied it with a two-run single up the middle to bring home Lauren Hunt and Keeli Bobbitt. Alexus Jimmerson tripled home Savannah Sudduth, Clay and Karsen Mosley. Megan Fortner's sacrifice fly scored Jimmerson.
—Jimmerson was 2-for-6 for the day, with both hits coming against Abilene Christian. Mosley and Sudduth each went 3-for-7. Bobbitt was 2-for-5.
—The Gamecocks got all their runs against Incarnate Word in the second and third innings. Sidney Wagnon's bases-loaded walk in the second put JSU up 1-0. Sudduth reached on an error to drive home Ryann Luna. In the third inning, Fortner's ground out scored Mosley.
—JSU will face Northwestern State today at 10 a.m. and McNeese State at 2 p.m. The Gamecocks will open their home schedule Friday in the Jacksonville State Invitational with games against Samford at 2:30 p.m. and Texas-San Antonio at 5.