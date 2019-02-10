Seniors Faith Sims and Kirsten Titus came up big again Sunday afternoon for Jacksonville State in its 15-0 win at Mercer. The win capped the three-day season-opening Mercer Invitational, in which JSU went 3-2.
Sims pitched a two-hit shutout in a game shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule. She struck out seven. She has pitched 12 innings this season and hasn't given up a run or a walk. Titus went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBIs. That gives her three homers for the season.
JSU (3-2) will play in the Alabama State Black and Gold tournament next weekend, facing North Alabama, Western Carolina and Fort Wayne once and Alabama A&M twice.
Four to know
--Freshman shortstop Sidney Wagnon went 2-for-3, scored three runs, walked and drove in three runs with a double. Through five games this season, Wagnon is 7-for-15.
--A day after slugging three home runs against Army, Taylor Beshears was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. After starting the season 0-for-9, she has gotten seven hits in her last eight at-bats.
--Hannahstaysia Weaver went 2-for-3, scored three runs and stole a base. Jada Terry, a fellow outfielder, also went 2-for-3 with a double.
--Lex Hull homered, while Bailey Smart delivered a run-scoring single. Amer Jones was 1-for-2 with a pair of runs.