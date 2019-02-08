Faith Sims pitched a no-hitter and Kirsten Titus belted a pair of home runs as Jacksonville State scored a pair of wins Friday in the Mercer (Ga.) Invitational.
Sims struck out nine and didn't allow a walk in a 6-0 win over Army. She did hit a pair of batters. In the second game, JSU beat Rutgers 11-2 as Titus went 2-for-4 with six RBIs. She also pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout softball to get the win. Before Friday, the senior was 0-for-2 as a collegiate hitter.
Senior pitcher @KirstenT17 has batted only twice for @JaxStateSB until today, but she has worked at it consistently. This is practice from last year’s regional at FSU. Today, she slugged two homers on opening day. pic.twitter.com/e4M5P01pcI— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) February 8, 2019
Four to know
--Senior catcher Lex Hull went 3-for-6 in the doubleheader, hitting a homer against Army and a double against Rutgers. She accounted for five RBIs for the day.
--Freshman pitcher Macy Bearden made her debut against Rutgers by pitching 1 1/3 innings and allowing two hits and a pair of runs.
--Hannahstaysia Weaver doubled in a run against Army, which is the sophomore's first collegiate extra-base hit. She finished the doubleheader 2-for-4. Freshman Sidney Wagnon started both games at shortstop and delivered a two-run double against Rutgers.
--Senior Taylor Beshears is recovering from a broken finger and a position change. A shortstop last year, she is now in center field. She went 0-for-6 but scored twice and recorded five catches in the outfield.