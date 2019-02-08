JSU_Eastern Kentucky sb_028 tp.jpg

Jacksonville State's Faith Sims winds up to pitch. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Faith Sims pitched a no-hitter and Kirsten Titus belted a pair of home runs as Jacksonville State scored a pair of wins Friday in the Mercer (Ga.) Invitational.

Sims struck out nine and didn't allow a walk in a 6-0 win over Army. She did hit a pair of batters. In the second game, JSU beat Rutgers 11-2 as Titus went 2-for-4 with six RBIs. She also pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout softball to get the win. Before Friday, the senior was 0-for-2 as a collegiate hitter.

Four to know

--Senior catcher Lex Hull went 3-for-6 in the doubleheader, hitting a homer against Army and a double against Rutgers. She accounted for five RBIs for the day.

--Freshman pitcher Macy Bearden made her debut against Rutgers by pitching 1 1/3 innings and allowing two hits and a pair of runs.

--Hannahstaysia Weaver doubled in a run against Army, which is the sophomore's first collegiate extra-base hit. She finished the doubleheader 2-for-4. Freshman Sidney Wagnon started both games at shortstop and delivered a two-run double against Rutgers.

--Senior Taylor Beshears is recovering from a broken finger and a position change. A shortstop last year, she is now in center field. She went 0-for-6 but scored twice and recorded five catches in the outfield.

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

