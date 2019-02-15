Jacksonville State opened the Alabama State Black and Gold softball tournament with a 2-1 win over North Alabama in eight innings.
The two teams were tied going into the eighth inning 0-0, but JSU senior Anna Chisolm slugged a two-run homer to bring home pinch-runner Karsen Mosley. In the bottom of the inning, UNA scored an unearned run against JSU starter Faith Sims, but with one out and runners on second and third, she struck out two batters to end the game.
Four to know
--Sims worked all eight innings, struck out nine and allowed six hits. Last week's Ohio Valley Conference pitcher of the week, Sims is 3-0 this season and in 20 innings of work, she has allowed eight hits, no earned runs and no walks. She has struck out 25.
--JSU had only two hits. In addition to Chisolm‘s homer, Taylor Beshears had a single in the seventh inning. Jada Terry had a sacrifice bunt in the eighth inning.
--UNA pitcher Megan Garst threw all eight innings, allowed two hits, walked one and struck out 11.
--The Gamecocks were to play Alabama A&M on Friday afternoon, but that game was rained out. They have three more games scheduled in at Alabama State: Alabama A&M (Saturday at noon), Western Carolina (Saturday at 5 p.m.) and Fort Wayne (Sunday at 9 a.m.)
Because of an error in the play-by-play provided by the scorekeeper, a previous version incorrectly reported who hit the game-winning home run.