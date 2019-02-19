JACKSONVILLE — Through nine games, Jacksonville State’s two brightest softball lights are the two players expected to shine the most.
But, it wasn’t an easy path for either ace pitcher Faith Sims or star hitter Taylor Beshears. Both are seniors, and both endured off-season hiccups.
The right-handed Sims underwent surgery to relieve a nerve issue in her pitching arm. Beshears broke a finger in preseason practice and wasn’t cleared by a doctor to play in a game until two days before the season opener.
Heading into Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech, Sims is 4-0 and ranks first in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 0.52 ERA. Her 29 strikeouts rank second.
“I’m so proud of Faith,” JSU coach Jana McGinnis said while sitting in her office and waiting to watch her daughter, Payton, play in the Class 1A Northeast Regional finals for Spring Garden.
“Faith has grown so much, and she’s shown such maturity. Just the other morning, one of our freshmen was trying to throw a drop-curve, which is Faith’s specialty. She approached Faith for some advice, and Faith gave her some tips and really helped her. All the pitchers look up to her.”
Sims was all-OVC last year, and considering she did that while suffering through the nerve issue, McGinnis said, “It makes us respect what she did even more.”
Beshears originally wasn’t supposed to play in the opening weekend, but when she was cleared, McGinnis asked her if she wanted to try. Beshears said she did.
“At practice that Thursday before she left, she wanted one live at-bat in practice, and after that, she said, ‘I’m good,’” McGinnis said.
Beshears struggled at first, going without a hit in her first nine at-bats. She caught fire after that and now leads the OVC in home runs (four), RBIs (13) and total bases (28). She’s second in hits with 13.
“Taylor is just a tough kid,” McGinnis said. “She’s fun to watch. As a coach, you see players sometimes who are complete robots, but Taylor is a ballplayer.
“The thing about a ballplayer is they’ll make you say, ‘Wow, how did you do that?’”
McGinnis also complimented the work of senior catcher Lex Hull, who lost the starting job about halfway through last season, but this year, she is hitting .269 with three home runs and nine RBIs. She also has thrown out three runners trying to steal.
“Lex really did a lot of work in the off-season,” McGinnis said. “She’s stepped up. She’s gotten better in blocking balls, throwing out runners and being more confident. She’s a totally different player.”