The National Fastpitch Coaches Association honored a couple of Jacksonville State players Thursday.
Jacksonville State pitcher Faith Sims and outfielder Taylor Beshears were named NFCA Division I second-team all-Central Region.
Both Sims and Beshears earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as they helped JSU post a 36-15 record and win the OVC regular-season championship. It marks the 11th time in the last 15 years that JSU has won the league regular-season title, the OVC tournament or both.
Sims went 23-5 and tied a school record with six saves. She was named the OVC’s pitcher of the year. She threw a school-record three no-hitters and tossed 11 shutouts, which are the seventh-most of any player in the nation. In league play, she was 11-2 with an 0.80 ERA.
Beshears hit .404 with 15 home runs, sixth-most in a season in school history, and 44 RBIs. She ranks 40th nationally. In OVC play, Beshears hit .356 with five doubles, four homers and 13 RBIs. She ranked second in the league in batting average, third in slugging percentage, fourth in hits, sixth in on-base percentage and runs scored and seventh in RBIs.
Both Sims and Beshears were named to the OVC’s all-tournament team.
Also, among OVC schools, Austin Peay's Morgan Rackel, Lexi Osowski and Danielle Liermann were named to the all-Central Region third team. Eastern Kentucky's Destinee Lizemore earned all-Mideast Region first-team honors, while Sammi Miller was selected to the second team and Hannah Clark was named to third team. Southeast Missouri's Ashley Ellis and Rachel Anderson were also named to the all-Mideast first team, while Haley Thogmartin earned second-team honors. UT Martin's Paige Clark was selected to the all-Central Region third team.