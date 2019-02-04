JACKSONVILLE — After Sunday afternoon’s Jacksonville State softball fan day, a pair of seniors took a moment to field a few questions on camera about the season, which starts Friday.
Senior first baseman Hayley Sims and senior catcher Lex Hull discussed the Gamecocks opening their season at the Mercer Invitational with five games over Friday, Saturday and Sunday. JSU is coming off a third straight season of winning an Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship.
Because the Gamecocks’ home field renovations aren’t finished yet, they’ve prepared on a handful of other fields, including high school softball fields at Piedmont, Alexandria, Jacksonville and Albertville, the JSU football stadium, and the JSU band practice field.
The weekend schedule:
Friday
Army, 10 a.m.
Rutgers, 12:15 p.m.
Saturday
Rutgers, 9 a.m.
Army, 11:15 a.m.
Sunday
Mercer, 12:15 p.m.
JSU supporters got a chance to meet the team Sunday at a fan day event at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
At the end, they signed posters for fans. Video of the players at work: