JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's softball team is scheduled to return to University Field on Wednesday afternoon, and athletics director Greg Seitz said the Gamecocks' home stadium should be ready.
The Gamecocks will host Kennesaw State in a doubleheader at 4 p.m.
"We've got an inspection Wednesday morning," Seitz said. "After that, the field should be ready."
In addition to rebuilding the stadium, JSU is putting down artificial turf on the field — the same that covers the school's baseball field. The turf requires less maintenance than the traditional grass and dirt field, which needs to be covered with a tarp when it rains. The players have to lay down and remove the tarp.
On Sunday afternoon, workers were busy finishing the pitching circle.
Jacksonville State hasn't played at their campus stadium since March 7, 2018, when the Gamecocks beat Fort Wayne 4-2. The tornado that hit the school March 19, 2018, damaged the stadium.
JSU has played three home games already, but all were at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The Gamecocks split a doubleheader against Southern Mississippi on Feb. 24 and won a single game from Samford on Feb. 27. Choccolocco hosted JSU's home games last year after the tornado.