JACKSONVILLE — Jana McGinnis always figured that if her Jacksonville State softball team was going to compete for another Ohio Valley Conference championship, sooner or later she was going to need something big from Nicole Rodriguez.
That day came Friday, and when McGinnis threw the sophomore pitcher into the pressure cooker, she came out too tough to chew.
In a home OVC doubleheader, JSU fell 3-1 in the opener to Austin Peay, which squeezed out a win over Gamecocks ace Faith Sims. For Game 2, McGinnis turned to Rodriguez, and she responded by pitching all seven innings, allowing only four hits and one walk, and pacing JSU to a 3-0 victory.
"I've always felt that Nicole has the stuff to be a top-four pitcher in this league because when she's consistently around the strike zone, she's tough to beat," McGinnis said. "We needed another pitcher to step up, and Nicole has the experience and the stuff to do it."
With the win, JSU (24-10, 8-2 OVC) didn't lose ground in the league race to Austin Peay (21-15, 6-2). Southeast Missouri and Murray State lead the standings at the moment at 5-1, but a doubleheader sweep to one of its primary competitors could've put the Gamecocks in a hole.
For that reason, it was an especially big moment for Rodriguez to pitch her first collegiate shutout. It was only her fourth collegiate complete game.
She said her curve ball worked especially well and helped her get batters to pop up. Austin Peay popped out to JSU infielders six times. Also, shortstop Amber Jones latched onto a couple of hard-hit grounders to throw out runners at first, and second baseman Anna Chisolm ran down a pop fly in short right field that looked like it was going to drop for a hit. JSU didn't commit an error.
"I feel really good," Rodriguez said afterward. "The team had my back and made some plays. Everybody made plays."
Rodriguez (5-3) had struggled the previous two weeks. In three appearances, she pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed seven hits, four runs and 11 walks. That last figure bothered McGinnis.
McGinnis said this past week, she watched Rodriguez get a little bit better every day, and that made her decide to go with her for the second game of Friday's doubleheader.
"Sometimes when you see a kid down in a hole and she keeps pulling, keeping pushing and pulling themselves out, they're better from it once they get out," McGinnis said. "Nicole's got the stuff. I believe in her stuff, and I felt she was in the right place mentally to come out here and get this win."
The Gamecocks got only four hits, but they were enough. Anna Hood doubled home Hannahstaysia Weaver for a run in the first inning. Jones grounded out in the third inning to bring home a run, and Hayley Sims did the same in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead, which Rodriguez made stand up.
"She was running the show," Hayley Sims said. "We were actually just out there having fun, not being so serious. Nicole is a fun person, and we were having fun with her. That helped build her confidence, and she was able to throw the ball well."
In the first game, Faith Sims had a no-hitter until Austin Peay had five hits and scored three times in the seventh inning. Three of the five hits were slow grounders that slipped between two JSU infielders. JSU managed only one run off Austin Peay's Morgan Rackel, last year's OVC pitcher of the year.
"That loss was tough, but you've got to let it go," Hayley Sims said. "If we had dragged that loss into the second game, it would've been the same way.
"We went in the locker room, had a little quiet time and kind of regrouped ourselves, got excited about the second game and just played ball the best we could. We didn't play great, but we did the best we could today."
What to know
—Austin Peay's Danielle Liermann, the OVC's leading home run hitter with 13, went 0-for-6, including a double play in her last at-bat in the second game. JSU's Taylor Beshears and Anna Chisolm are tied for second in the league with 12 homers apiece, but Beshears was 1-for-7 and Chisolm was 2-for-5.
—Alexus Jimmerson went 1-for-3 in the first game and scored JSU's only run.
—Jones was 1-for-6, had two RBIs and scored a run.
—This marked the first time since 2015 in which Jacksonville State lost the first game of a conference doubleheader and won the second. This is only the third time since then the Gamecocks have been put in this position, both last year when they were swept.
Who said
—McGinnis on what she said to Rodriguez before the second game: "I point blank said to her, 'Nicole Rodriguez, you're starting this game. We need you to step up, put us on your back and find a way to get this win,' and she looked at me with more confidence than I've seen in several weeks. I'm proud of her. Our team needed it, she needed it, so it was good for everybody."
—McGinnis on how Austin Peay managed its three-run inning to win the first game: "Austin Peay did a good job making an adjustment. They didn't take full swings. They were just trying to get the barrel on the ball. It wasn't hard hits. They just strung together some hits."
Next up
—Jacksonville State will play a doubleheader at Tennessee Tech (15-15, 5-3) on Tuesday at 2 p.m.