JSU softball: Robinson homers three times, but Gamecocks drop doubleheader

JACKSONVILLE — Battling for the ASUN West Division softball lead, Jacksonville State didn't help itself Saturday.
Even a career day from senior slugger Addie Robinson couldn't save the Gamecocks. Robinson pounded out three homers, but JSU dropped both ends of a home doubleheader to West rival North Alabama, 9-3 and 7-2.
JSU led 3-0 through five innings of the opening game as Kat Carter had a no-hitter going, but it was all downhill from there. UNA, the ASUN's top team in batting average and runs, got a grand slam from Harley Stokes in the sixth inning and another from Emma Broadfoot in the seventh. In the second game, UNA pitcher Elena Escobar held JSU scoreless until Robinson's two-run homer in the seventh.
"I felt like from the sixth inning of the first game, our team completely took a back seat," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "We were in the driver's seat, and the game got away. We walked the bases loaded and gave up a grand slam. After that, we quit driving. That's what's disappointing to me, that we let the day get away from us."
The two teams entered the day tied for second place, but at the end of the day, JSU (25-19, 9-8 ASUN) dropped to third place in the division. UNA (30-12, 11-6) overtook Central Arkansas (26-16, 10-6) for first place.
The bulk of JSU's offense for the day came from Robinson, who went 5-for-7 with two singles, the three homers and four RBIs. She hit a solo shot in the second inning of the opener and added another in the fourth inning. In the seventh inning of the second game, the right-hander knocked a shot down the right field line and saw it sail over the fence.
"Man, what a day," McGinnis said. "It's just disappointing that it came when we lost two. It really could've topped it off, if we had won two."
Added Robinson, when asked what it feels like to have such a big day individually come in two losses: "It's bittersweet, but I know tomorrow, my team has got my back. Sometimes it just goes like that."
The only JSU run that didn't come off Robinson's bat happened when freshman catcher Abbi Perkins hit her first collegiate homer, which came on a solo blast in the fourth inning of the opener.
Neither of JSU's ace pitchers had much luck. Kat Carter started the opener and worked 6⅓ innings and allowed six runs. Sarah Currie closed out the first game and allowed two runs, including one earned. She allowed a home run.
In the second game, Currie started and pitched three innings, allowing five runs (four were earned). Senior Lexie Androlevich relieved and worked the final four innings, allowing a run in the fourth, one in the fifth and none after that. Before Saturday, she hadn't pitched in a game since an inning against Dartmouth a month ago.
What to know
—JSU had won five of six ASUN games before Saturday's sweep.
—UNA pitchers didn't walk a JSU batter until Hannah Buffington in the last inning of the second game.
—Robinson, who has gotten more playing time lately in the designated player spot in the lineup, is now hitting .356. She has five homers, which is tied with Megan Fortner for the team lead.
Who said
—Robinson on how power hitting is a big part of her game: "I should've been doing it since I got here, but it took me a little bit to knock the rust off."
—McGinnis on Androlevich: "I thought she was fearless. I was proud of her. She's not seen a lot of live batters. Even when we were down 5-0 and we put her in, I pulled her over and said, 'Lexi, this could be a blessing. This is a good opportunity for you to go out and work. You use this to get better.'"
Next up
—JSU and UNA will play the third of their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at University Field.