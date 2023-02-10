 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Richardson, Buffington, Phillips homer as Gamecocks open with a sweep

JSU softball

JSU's Hannah Buffington (16) celebrates her home run with teammate Hannah Brown (18).

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State opened its softball season Friday with a sweep of a pair of visitors from New York.

At the start of a three-day invitational with three teams playing at University Field, JSU beat Buffalo 9-0 and followed with a 7-2 victory over Army.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.