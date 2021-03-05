JSU softball: Ready or not, Gamecocks brace for OVC play

JACKSONVILLE — At a recent Jacksonville State softball practice, an older player was giving a younger player a situation she might face in the game.
"Sixth inning against SIUE," the older player began.
The younger player interrupted, "Who?"
She didn't know who SIUE was. It's Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, one of JSU's rivals in the Ohio Valley Conference.
This isn't all that unusual with the current Gamecocks squad. Of the 20 players on the roster, only nine were in the dugout the last time JSU played an OVC game. Because of the pandemic, JSU hasn't played a league game since May 11, 2019. The remaining 11 players on the 2021 roster arrived on campus after that.
Last year's team played 21 games, but the pandemic canceled the season just as the Gamecocks were preparing to face conference competition.
They'll get their first shot at an OVC opponent this weekend when the league schedule begins. JSU is set to play at Belmont for a single game Saturday at 1 p.m. and a doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m.
"We don't need to make excuses," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "Everybody is having to deal with the same circumstances."
Even so, it's a difficult spot for a young team. In addition, McGinnis and her staff haven't had as much time to build their squad for the rigors of conference play.
In a typical season, JSU would play 22 to 24 games before the OVC season starts. This year, the OVC moved up the conference portion of the season two weeks. JSU had 13 non-conference games scheduled but played only eight because of weather issues.
"We've worked the players hard in practice," McGinnis said. "We haven't had as much time because of the schedule, but … no excuses."
If there's one good thing for the Gamecocks, it's that they're entering league play on a high. Of the eight non-conference games, they lost the first seven. The eighth game was a 3-0 win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.
That seemed to rejuvenate the players and relieve the stress that had built during the losing streak.
"They needed a taste of winning," McGinnis said. "They really needed to have a win."
While the seven straight losses are the most for JSU to start a season, in the end, it doesn't seem to matter if they struggle through the non-conference games.
In 2016, JSU opened OVC play at 9-13. Then the Gamecocks promptly went 26-0 in OVC play — the best record in league history. In addition to the regular-season crown, they won the tournament and finished second to eventual NCAA runner-up Auburn in regional play.