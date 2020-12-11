JSU softball: 'Productive' fall practice sessions help relieve pandemic blues

Jacksonville State is still aiming for a softball championship. The Gamecocks still are aiming to win the Ohio Valley Conference. And make the NCAA tournament.
But with the world like it is during a pandemic, JSU coach Jana McGinnis had a different highlight of fall practice than usual:
"Just getting to be back together out on the field as a team again," McGinnis said.
The Gamecocks saw their spring season end abruptly March 12 when the OVC shut down spring sports. At the time, they were 12-9 and hadn't begun conference play, but they were on the rise, having won 10 of their last 14 games.
Every player who was on the roster in the spring's final game is back, except for catcher Ryann Luna, a valuable veteran leader. Still, there are 16 others on the roster who've gained college experience. Also, there are seven newcomers, including five freshmen and two junior college transfers.
"I felt like the fall was very productive," McGinnis said. "We accomplished what we set out to do — to get to know the team, see what we've got, see where we've got to get better, our strengths and weaknesses. I think we did that."
Typically, JSU is allowed to play several games against outside competition, usually junior colleges. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that was out this year, including JSU's annual Tera Ross Memorial Tournament, which is named for a former Gamecocks pitcher who died in a car wreck in 2003.
The Gamecocks still practiced this fall and to make up for the lack of competition, they played an intrasquad series at the end.
"We brought in umpires and tried to make it as real as possible," McGinnis said. "I think the girls really enjoyed that. This is the closest we can get to actual competition right now. We were intense, we were focused, and it wasn't like a regular practice."
COVID-19 protocols didn't rob as many players from practice as McGinnis feared it might.
"We only had a couple of times when some of the freshmen were in quarantine," she said. "We missed a few players here or there, but for the days we were getting to have team practice, we were all together as a team. That was a huge hill to get over, because we didn't know what our fall was going to look like with COVID-19."
McGinnis said she was pleased with how the freshmen jumped into college softball and that they appeared "mature." As for the returning players, "some of them have improved in the time off. That was good to see. That was a boost of energy for us as a coaching staff," she added."
Asked about fall leaders, McGinnis mentioned three players in particular: senior pitcher-designated hitter Lex Jimmerson, sophomore pitcher Lexie Androlevich and sophomore outfielder Savannah Sudduth.
"Lex Jimmerson, she's being one of the most outspoken leaders — more than she normally is," McGinnis said. "She's a quiet leader, but she came in focused. She was swinging the bat as good as anybody. When we finished fall, she was very confident in her pitching, and to me, it was much improved.
"Lexie Androlevich in the pitching circle had really improved. She's really worked. You can tell physically she's gotten herself better and stronger. I was really pleased with Savannah Sudduth. If you're talking about leadership, Savannah really stood out this fall."
McGinnis went down the roster and listed everyone who's playing and what position they're occupying:
Pitcher: redshirt freshman Macy Bearden, junior Nicole Rodriguez, junior Reagan Watkins, sophomore Hannah Brown, sophomore Lexi Androlevich, senior Lex Jimmerson.
Catcher: junior Liz Van Manen, sophomore Bailey Smart, freshman Caroline Lively
First base: sophomore Megan Fortner, junior Addie Robinson, freshman Lindsey Richardson
Shortstop/second base: sophomore Sid Wagnon, junior Chaney Phillips, freshman Alex Howard.
Third base: sophomore Karsen Mosley
Left field: junior Jada Terry, freshman Lauren Hunt
Center field: sophomore Savannah Sudduth, junior Keeli Bobbitt, freshman Ellie Largen
Right field: sophomore Kaley Warren, freshman Shelby Newsome
Designated player: Jimmerson, Robinson
Note: Returning players are listed with their school year as it was this past spring. The NCAA Council has agreed to allow athletes who played Division I sports this past spring to have their year of eligibility back.