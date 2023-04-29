 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Powerhouse Central Arkansas tags Gamecocks with a pair of losses

JSU softball teaser
Matt Reynolds/JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Two of the three best teams in the ASUN Conference met Saturday at Jacksonville State, and for a day, it's clear who's the best.

For one day at least, it's not the Gamecocks, who lost a doubleheader 5-2 and 8-2 to ASUN-leading Central Arkansas. JSU got outscored 13-4, outhit 22-11 and had four fielding errors to the Bears’ one. The Gamecocks didn't get a runner on base after the second inning of the second game.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.