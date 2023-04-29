JSU softball: Powerhouse Central Arkansas tags Gamecocks with a pair of losses

JACKSONVILLE — Two of the three best teams in the ASUN Conference met Saturday at Jacksonville State, and for a day, it's clear who's the best.
For one day at least, it's not the Gamecocks, who lost a doubleheader 5-2 and 8-2 to ASUN-leading Central Arkansas. JSU got outscored 13-4, outhit 22-11 and had four fielding errors to the Bears’ one. The Gamecocks didn't get a runner on base after the second inning of the second game.
"We needed to be the team putting the pressure on them every inning," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "They're a team that constantly puts pressure on your defense, puts pressure on your pitchers. Give them credit, they've got a good team, but we did not do things to help ourselves out."
The two teams will play again Sunday at 1 p.m. to wrap up a three-game series, and if UCA (35-9, 18-2 ASUN) wins, the Bears will clinch at least a tie for the regular-season conference championship. JSU (27-18, 13-7) are in third place behind second-place Liberty (34-17, 16-5).
Finishing in the top two would give JSU a bye through the first and second rounds of the ASUN tournament, while the Nos. 3 and 4 teams get to skip the first round. Only the top eight make the field.
All of JSU's runs came on home runs. In the opener, Morgan Nowakowski and Brantly Bonds slugged solo homers in the sixth inning after the Gamecocks were trailing 5-0. In the second game, Abbi Perkins’ two-run shot over the left-field fence gave JSU a 2-0 lead after two innings, but Central Arkansas managed a run in the top of the third, four in the top of the fourth and three more in the top of the fifth.
"They're 23rd in the nation for a reason," McGinnis said. "They've got a good pitching staff. You don't miss when you've got an opportunity."
Staff ace Jaliyah Holmes (15-6) pitched the opener and allowed seven hits and five runs, all of which came in the fifth inning. Only one was earned as Central Arkansas took advantage of two JSU errors.
Jordan Eslinger worked the seventh, as she got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam.
Kat Carter (5-6) started the second game and allowed only one run through three innings. In the fourth inning, she walked the leadoff batter, then gave up a bunt single, a run-scoring single, a two-run triple and a wild pitch to make it 5-2.
Carter was replaced by Eslinger, who worked 1⅔ innings and allowed three runs. Fifth-year senior Hannah Brown pitched the final two innings and gave up a walk and a hit.
For Central Arkansas, Jordan Johnson (17-3) pitched the first 5 ⅔ innings of the day before Kayla Beaver took over. She got the last four outs of the first game for a save. Then she pitched a complete game to cap the day and get a win to improve to 18-6.
—Central Arkansas is ranked No. 24 nationally by USA Today/NFCA Coaches and No. 23 by D1softball.com. In the college softball RPI, the Bears are No. 19.
—JSU's Emma Jones stole second in the second game, giving her 31 for the season. That ties the school record, regardless of division. Lisa Smith stole 31 bases in 1993, the year before McGinnis took over as the program's coach. Jones is 12th nationally in stolen bases. She was 2-for-7 on Saturday.
—Left fielder Sidney Wagnon had five plate appearances Saturday, in which she had a single, a double, reached when hit by a pitch, grounded out and struck out. About a month ago, her batting average was down to .125, but after Saturday, it is up to .197.
—McGinnis on JSU's four errors and the seven walks her pitchers allowed: "They're a good hitting team. They don't strike out much. They're going to put the ball in play. We've got to play defense, you know? To beat a team like that, you've got to start with what you can control, and to me that's pitching and defense."
—McGinnis on Wagnon's improvement lately: "Sid has been getting better and better. Sid has been taking control of her strike zone. She's been having quality at-bats. She's putting herself in position to be successful, and that's why we're seeing the results."
—JSU and Central Arkansas are set to play Sunday at 1 p.m. McGinnis said after Saturday's doubleheader that she wasn't sure who would pitch for the Gamecocks.
