JSU softball: Playing through rain and cold, Gamecocks dominate

JACKSONVILLE — The conditions weren't perfect, and neither was Jacksonville State's softball team.
But for JSU coach Jana McGinnis, that's OK. Speaking about her team after the Gamecocks’ 11-3 home win over Army on Saturday, she kept saying how proud she was of her group for handling the rain and temperatures in the high 40s.
"It's not the best conditions," McGinnis said. "It was conditions where it would be easy to make an excuse. We didn't."
Because the Gamecocks’ home field is artificial turf, the game could go on as long as the rain didn't fall too heavily. It never got bad enough to force a postponement. The contest ended two innings early, but that was because JSU scored enough to invoke the eight-run mercy rule.
Even with the crummy weather, JSU still banged out 10 hits, drew eight walks, didn't make an error in the field, and got a sterling debut performance from freshman pitcher Jaliyah Holmes, who worked all five innings, allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked four. She gave up a two-run homer in the third, but that didn't slow her down.
"I'm proud of Jaliyah," McGinnis said. "For a pitcher, that's the toughest part of the game — throwing in the rain. I thought she handled it. I never heard her one time complaining when she came in the dugout, like, 'I can't hold onto the ball.' I never heard her say one negative thing. For a freshman to do that, that shows a lot about her."
Holmes pitched to catcher Abbi Perkins, who is a veteran even though she's just a sophomore. She has started 55 career college games behind the plate.
"First college outing is definitely nerve-wracking," Perkins said. "I know she was nervous, but she handled it like a champ. Her composure on the field never changes, and that's what inspires me to push her to her full potential."
JSU got two home runs, and both came at critical times. Freshman Linley Tubbs pinch-hit in the bottom of the third with JSU up 3-2 and delivered a two-run shot to left-center. An inning later with JSU up 6-2, Perkins put it out of reach for Army when she slugged an inside pitch over the left field fence.
Oddly enough her bat didn't pass the umpires’ pregame inspection. She was forced to use a different bat, but it worked. It was her first hit of the season, which is three games old.
"When I saw that inside pitch, I knew it was for me," Perkins said. "I haven't stepped up yet, but I knew that opportunity was for me."
Tubbs is showing she's a dependable hitter. In four collegiate at-bats, she already has three hits.
"Linley gave us a spark," McGinnis said. "When she came off the bench as a pinch-hitter, it was a one-run game. I think that gave us a lift. Linley has been showing us in practice that she's a hitter. That's why we called on her."
What to know
—Army, Buffalo and JSU were supposed to play in the season-opening Heart of Georgia Classic in Macon, Ga., this weekend, but chose to go to Jacksonville instead because of the weather forecast. JSU's artificial turf field would allow teams to play through the rain. The Macon event went on with Mercer, Hampton University and Florida A&M playing on a dirt-and-grass field. They got in their games Friday, but play was called off Saturday because of rain.
—Army is 2-2 in two days in Jacksonville, losing to JSU on Friday 7-2 and Saturday 11-3 and beating Buffalo once Friday 5-2 and again Saturday 11-9. Buffalo is 0-3, including a loss to JSU on Friday 9-0. JSU is 3-0.
—Junior infielder Emma Jones, a two-year starter at Appalachian State and a White Plains graduate, went 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot in the order. She is 5-for-11 through three games. At Appalachian State, she had a career average of .278 and hit nine home runs. She started 73 games there.
—Senior center fielder Lauren Hunt went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. She's 5-for-11 for the season.
—Holly Stewart had a run-scoring double and a sacrifice fly. Sidney Wagnon had a single, a walk and hit-by-pitch in three at-bats. Brantley Bonds was 1-for-3.
—Morgan Nowakowski, a redshirt freshman outfielder, had three plate appearances but walked every time, including with the bases loaded when she reached despite starting down 0-2 in the count. She had gone to the plate seven times this weekend and reached base five times. She's still looking for her first hit.
Who said
—McGinnis on the defense: "I thought we played good defense. It can be a sloppy game, with the conditions like they were, but I was proud that we played a clean game and executed."
—Perkins on the conditions: "It doesn't matter about the conditions. We know that we've got to play for something bigger than ourselves. Having our teammates around us is what we fight for. We can come in the dugout and get warm and dry. What happens on the field is what matters most."
—McGinnis on Nowakowski drawing so many walks: "Although she's listed as a freshman, she plays like a veteran. She's got a good mindset at the plate. I'm proud of Mo. She's a good hitter."
Next up
—On Sunday, Army and Buffalo are scheduled to play at 9 a.m., followed by JSU vs. Buffalo at 11:30 a.m. The forecast doesn't look good, however.