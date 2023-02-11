 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU softball: Playing through rain and cold, Gamecocks dominate

JSU -softball bcBC__3937.jpg

Head coach Jana McGinnis with third baseman Brantly Bonds. The Gamecocks are 3-0 this weekend.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — The conditions weren't perfect, and neither was Jacksonville State's softball team.

But for JSU coach Jana McGinnis, that's OK. Speaking about her team after the Gamecocks’ 11-3 home win over Army on Saturday, she kept saying how proud she was of her group for handling the rain and temperatures in the high 40s.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.