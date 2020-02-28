JSU softball: Playing in cold weather, Terry and JSU heat up to sweep two home games

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
JACKSONVILLE — It was so cold Friday during the Jacksonville State Invitational that Gamecocks center fielder Jada Terry resorted to doing jumping jacks every so often to keep warm.
Her bat stayed plenty hot, though.
So did those belonging to her teammates. Playing at home for the first time this season, JSU pounded out 10 hits in a 6-2 win over Samford and then had 18 hits in a 14-7 win over Texas-San Antonio. In another game in the Invitational, UTSA beat Samford 3-1.
Jacksonville State's Sidney Wagnon covers third and gets a close out as Samford's O'Neil Roberson gets to the bag late during the Samford vs JSU softball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Sidney Wagnon covers third and gets a close out as Samford's O'Neil Roberson gets to the bag late during the Samford vs JSU softball game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
As for Terry, a three-year starter, she didn't get a hit in her three previous games, but on Friday, even with the temperature dipping to 43 at University Field, she went 5-for-6 with two doubles, two walks and a sacrifice fly. Her batting average went from .291 to .372.
"I just really focused all week on letting the ball get there and just exploding on it," Terry said. "I really worked hard this week because I had a bad weekend last week, and I wanted to come back and not have a repeat."
Terry's day drew respect from head coach Jana McGinnis, who emphasizes "quality at-bats" even if you don't get a hit. She pointed out one at-bat in which Terry swung at missed at a ball over her head against UTSA, but regathered herself and earned a walk.
"She was putting too much pressure on herself last week," McGinnis said. "When she wouldn't get a hit, she would put more pressure on herself on the next at-bat. It just kept getting harder and harder for her."
That essentially describes her entire 2019 season. Coming of a broken arm suffered in 2017 that required surgery, Terry rarely found her swing last season and wound up hitting .181. This year, she looks like a new person at the plate.
"Jada just worked extremely hard," McGinnis said. "I do think it's maturity, too. This game is a funny game. You can go 0-for-3 and have your best hitting day. You may hit shots right at their gloves. Then you can go 3-for-3 and just get bloops off the bat. You've got to learn how to handle those days and focus on quality at-bats."
Still, the results count, and McGinnis added that she has enjoyed seeing Terry hit as well as she has.
"Hard work, it pays off, and that's what you like to see, when a kid puts in the extra work, and it pays off," McGinnis said.
Five to know
—Megan Fortner went 5-for-8 with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Her biggest hit back in the bottom of the fourth against Samford. With JSU down 2-1, she hit a solo homer to tie it. JSU added another run in the fifth, and then four Samford errors helped the Gamecocks score three times in the sixth.
—Karsen Mosley, JSU's No. 3 hitter in the lineup, went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, a walk and two sacrifice flies. She also got hit twice, and against UTSA, she launched a homer over the right field fence.
—Savannah Sudduth was 4-for-8 with four runs. Keeli Bobbitt was 3-for-6, while Maddie Clay was 2-for-9. She has reached base by hit or walk in 13 of her last 14 games. Liz Vanmannen caught the second game and went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
—Reagan Watkins (4⅓ innings) and Lexi Androlevich (2⅔ innings) pitched the first game, with Androlevich getting the win. Macy Bearden (4 innings) and Lex Jimmerson (3 innings) pitched the second game, with Bearden getting the win and Jimmerson the save. Jimmerson allowed two runs in her first inning but shut down UTSA in the next two, which was her best performance since getting a win in the 2018 NCAA tournament against Auburn.
—In the fifth inning of the first game, a JSU player was banging one of the ball buckets to provide some rhythm for some teammates dancing and cheering in the dugout. An umpire told McGinnis they can't do that. McGinnis said it's a new rule.
Who said
—Terry on JSU having won six of its last eight: "It gives us a lot of confidence going into the next few games. We're not trying to get too high, not trying to get too low. We're trying to stay consistent."
—McGinnis on Jimmerson pitching as well as she did: "I saw her smiling. I saw her act like she wanted the ball at the end. In the dugout, I could hear her talking to her teammates. That's probably the first time since Auburn in the regional that Lex Jimmerson wanted the ball. She wanted to put that inning on her back. I thought the longer she pitched, the more confident she got."
What's next
—The final day of the Invitational at University Field will be today. Samford and UTSA will play at 10 a.m., followed by UTSA vs. JSU at 12:30 p.m. JSU and Samford will meet at 3.