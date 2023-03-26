JSU softball: Phillips stays hot as Gamecocks polish off sweep of Bellarmine

Jacksonville State's Ashley Phillips, a freshman second baseman from Alexandria, has caught fire lately and stayed hot in Sunday's softball doubleheader sweep at Bellarmine.
In a 6-0 win in the opener, Phillips went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. She then went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as JSU won the second game 14-4, which was shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
Phillips has hit in six straight games and went 8-for-22 in that stretch. That raised her batting average from .211 to .253.
Sarah Currie (5-2) pitched a two-hit shutout in the opener, which is her second shutout of the season. She struck out six and didn't walk a batter.
In the second game, Jordan Eslinger worked three scoreless innings of relief, and senior Hannah Brown added one scoreless inning of her own.
JSU (19-9, 6-0 ASUN) has won eight straight. Bellarmine (2-26, 0-6) has lost four straight.
—Lindsey Richardson went 4-for-5 for the doubleheader with a double, a homer and two RBIs.
—Morgan Nowakowski was 4-for-7 with a walk and three RBIs.
—Lauren Hunt, a senior center fielder, went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Her batting average is up to .321.
—Brantly Bonds went 2-for-3 with a double, and Emma Jones was 2-for-7 with two RBIs. Brown had a pinch-hit double that drove in a run, and Linley Tubbs had a two-run single. Hannah Buffington had a double, while Sidney Wagnon added a single and a walk.
—JSU will play at home Wednesday in a non-conference game against Georgia State.
