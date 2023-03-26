 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Phillips stays hot as Gamecocks polish off sweep of Bellarmine

Jacksonville State Ashley Phillips gets ready for an at bat.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State's Ashley Phillips, a freshman second baseman from Alexandria, has caught fire lately and stayed hot in Sunday's softball doubleheader sweep at Bellarmine.

In a 6-0 win in the opener, Phillips went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI. She then went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs as JSU won the second game 14-4, which was shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.