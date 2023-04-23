 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Pertee gives EKU the series with game-winning single

JSU softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State’s softball team couldn’t get Eastern Kentucky’s Maggie Pertee out on Sunday, and it came back to haunt the Gamecocks in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Pertee’s single to right-center field scored Jaelin Haynes and gave the Colonels an 11-10 win over JSU. EKU won the series after the two teams split a doubleheader on Saturday.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.