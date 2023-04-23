JSU softball: Pertee gives EKU the series with game-winning single

Jacksonville State’s softball team couldn’t get Eastern Kentucky’s Maggie Pertee out on Sunday, and it came back to haunt the Gamecocks in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pertee’s single to right-center field scored Jaelin Haynes and gave the Colonels an 11-10 win over JSU. EKU won the series after the two teams split a doubleheader on Saturday.
Pertee reached base five times on Sunday. After walking in the first inning, she blasted a two-run home run in the third. She walked again in the fourth before lacing an RBI triple in the fifth. She finished the game 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
—Kat Carter took the loss for JSU, allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk over two innings pitched. Jaliyah Holmes started the game and allowed nine runs — eight earned — on 10 hits and three walks over 4⅓ innings. She struck out three.
—Linley Tubbs led the Gamecocks with three hits. She finished 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
—Brantly Bonds, Lauren Hunt and Holly Stewart each finished with two hits. Bonds went 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Hunt was 2-for-5 with one run and one stolen base. Stewart finished 2-for-5 and scored two runs.
—Emma Jones went 1-for-4 with one walk, one run, two RBIs and one stolen base.
—Morgan Nowakowski was 1-for-3 with two walks and scored three runs.
—Abbi Perkins finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs
—Sidney Wagnon went 0-for-2 but walked twice and drove in two runs.
—Lindsey Richardson was 1-for-5
—JSU (27-16, 13-5 ASUN) will host Central Arkansas next weekend. The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday with Game 1 set for 3 p.m. Sunday’s single game starts at 1 p.m.
