JSU softball: Perkins' big hit lifts Gamecocks in sixth inning

Abbi Perkins drilled a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the sixth to break a scoreless tie and lift Jacksonville State to a 14-8 win over visiting Colgate on Wednesday.
Savannah Sudduth opened the sixth with a walk, and Brantly Bonds reached on an error. After Colgate recorded a pair of outs, Perkins delivered her game-winning hit. She later moved to third on a Sidney Wagnon single and scored on an error to make it 3-0.
JSU freshman Kat Carter (8-4) pitched her third shutout of the season and struck out a career-high 11.
JSU (15-8), which has won six straight, is scheduled to play Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday at 4 p.m. Colgate dropped to 8-10.
Five to know
—The game was delayed about an hour from his scheduled start time of 5 p.m. because of rain.
—Carter has won four straight. All were complete games, and she allowed only five earned runs in that stretch.
—Wagnon finished 2-for-3 with a walk. She is 6-for-15 in the last five games, and her average is up to .306.
—Bonds was 1-for-2 with a triple and a sacrifice hit.
—Lindsey Richardson and Addie Robinson each had a single.