The Jacksonville State softball players wouldn't be sizing their ring fingers for some new jewelry without help from Faith Sims, who pitched a no-hitter Sunday afternoon as the Gamecocks clinched at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
In a 1-0 win over Southeast Missouri, Sims (20-4) walked a batter in the third inning, hit one in the fourth and retired the final 11 batters. She did it against a SEMO team that leads the league in batting average, hits, runs, triples and home runs.
"I was very impressed with what Faith did," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said. "To take the best hitting team in the league and no-hit them, that shows how good Faith is."
The OVC apparently was impressed with Sims, too, as she was named the league's pitcher of the week for the second straight time. She has won the award four times this season.
Sunday's effort marked her second no-hitter in three days. She also no-hit UT Martin on Friday and has three no-hitters for the season.
Sims has not allowed a hit in 21⅔ innings, dating back to a win over Murray State on April 19. Sims' 20 wins make her only the third JSU pitcher to win at least 20 twice in her career. Ann Shelton did it in 1995-96, and Carly Kellam in 2005-06.
In the second game Sunday, JSU fell 3-1. A win would've given the Gamecocks sole possession of the championship.
JSU is 17-5 in the OVC and has completed its league schedule. It hasn't had any OVC rainouts, but other teams have games to make up. SEMO (15-5) has two games at home Saturday against Morehead State, which 0-18 in the league. Austin Peay (13-5) has to play two games at UT Martin (10-10) on Friday and two more at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-11) on Sunday.
Still, JSU locked up a share of the its third OVC regular-season title in four years. This is the 11th year in the last 15 in which the Gamecocks have won the OVC regular season, the OVC tournament or both. Since joining the league in 2004, they've won seven regular-season crowns and seven league tournaments.
The season isn't over yet for JSU (33-13), which will host Alabama State on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The OVC tournament will be May 8-11 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The Gamecocks need to win that one to get an NCAA tournament bid, which is high on McGinnis' list of season goals.
"Overall, it's been a good year," she said. "Not a great year. We can make it a great year."