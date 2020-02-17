JSU softball: OVC honors Gamecocks third baseman Mosley

The Ohio Valley Conference honored Jacksonville State sophomore third baseman Karsen Mosley as co-player of the week Monday.
In JSU's five games in Coastal Carolina's Battle on the Beach, Mosley was 8 for 21 with 10 runs, one double, two homers and 12 RBIs. She had a hit in all five games, as the Gamecocks posted a 2-3 record.
For the year, she is batting .321 and leads the team with 12 runs.
Southeast Missouri's Ashley Ellis shared the honor with Mosley as she had six hits, four homers and 10 RBIs.
Eastern Kentucky's Mollie Paulick was the OVC pitcher of the week as she went 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA, two complete games and 26 strikeouts in 21 innings.
JSU (3-5) will play again in the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, La. The Gamecocks will play five games Friday through Sunday.