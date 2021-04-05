JSU softball: OVC honors Gamecocks' Rodriguez

The Ohio Valley Conference has named Jacksonville State's Nicole Rodriguez as the league's pitcher of the week.
The senior pitched in three games and worked 14 innings, not allowing a run. She posted a 2-0 record with a save. She was cedited with two complete-game shutouts and struck out 12 batters.
She threw a two-hit shutout against Tennessee Techon Tuesday. Then on Friday, in a five-inning win over Murray State cut short because of the mercy rule, she gave up only two hits and struck out seven.
In another win over Murray State on Saturday, Rodriguez pitched the final two innings in a 1-0 win. She entered with bases loaded and nobody out, but she retired the next three batters without allowing anybody to cross home. In the seventh inning, she closed out the win with three straight outs.
Facing a total of 54 batters during the week, Rodriguez surrendered just four hits and walked four batters. She is just the second JSU player to earn OVC weekly honors this season. Reagan Watkins was the conference's pitcher of the week March 8.
JSU (11-16) will host Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday at 3 p.m.