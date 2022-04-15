JSU softball: One bad inning results in a split for Gamecocks on the road

Jacksonville State was one bad inning away from a sweep Friday night at Lipscomb.
The Gamecocks won the opener 4-1 and led the second game by two runs before Lipscomb rallied for an 8-4 win with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
JSU was up 4-2 before Lipscomb tagged starting pitcher Sarah Currie (9-5) for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Then the Bison got three more off Kat Carter, who entered in relief. Carter (13-8) got the win in the first game when she pitched a five-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts. The only run she allowed came after Lipscomb's leadoff batter reached base and scored.
With the loss JSU (24-16, 8-6 ASUN) dropped to second place in the West Division standings. Central Arkansas (24-15, 9-5) leads, while JSU is tied with North Alabama (29-11, 8-6). Lipscomb (16-24, 6-8) is in fourth place.
JSU and Lipscomb are scheduled to play the third game of their series Saturday at 1 p.m.
Five to know
—Addie Robinson had a big day for JSU as the designated hitter in the lineup. In the opener, she was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. She went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in the second game.
—Camryn McLemore was 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the first game and 1-for-4 in the second game.
—Karsen Mosley was a combined 3-for-7 on the day.
—JSU's Brantly Bonds turned in a solid day as she went 3-for-7 with a double.
—Abbi Perkins was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game.