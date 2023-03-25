 Skip to main content
JSU softball: Nowakowski, Jones, McLemore homer in Gamecocks' win

Softball teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Four up, four down.

Morgan Nowakowski, Emma Jones and Camryn McLemore each hit her first home run of the season as Jacksonville State put away Bellarmine 10-1 on the road Saturday.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.