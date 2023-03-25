JSU softball: Nowakowski, Jones, McLemore homer in Gamecocks' win

Morgan Nowakowski, Emma Jones and Camryn McLemore each hit her first home run of the season as Jacksonville State put away Bellarmine 10-1 on the road Saturday.
The Gamecocks now have four wins in four ASUN Conference games. They've also won six straight as they improved to 17-9 overall.
The three-game series will wrap up Sunday with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Bellarmine fell to 2-24, and over the past three seasons, the Knights are a combined 18-96.
Jacksonville State pitcher Jaliyah Holmes (8-3) gave up four hits while walking three and striking out 12. She had a shutout before Bellarmine's Emily O'Dee slugged a solo homer.
JSU got 11 hits from seven different players and scored at least one run in every inning but the second.
The Gamecocks substituted liberally and played 17 different players.
—Nowakowski went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. She also scored twice.
—Jones was 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
—McLemore's homer was a solo shot to lead off the seventh inning.
—Brantly Bonds was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs. Makalyn Kyser was 1-for-2 with a double. Ashley Phillips went 1-for-3 2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two RBIs. Hannah Brown drove in a run with a pinch-hit single and stole a base.
—Because of the potential for weather in the Louisville, Ky., area, Sunday's doubleheader will start at 10 a.m. with the second game scheduled for noon.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.