JSU softball: Newcomers shine as Gamecocks take three of five in weekend trip

After Jacksonville State's first road trip of the softball season, this much is clear:
The Gamecocks' newcomers are ready to make an impact.
JSU won three of five games in the ULM Best on the Bayou in Monroe, La., including two Sunday when they beat Morehead State 6-0 and Mississippi Valley State 10-2. Second baseman Brantly Bonds, a transfer from Wallace State-Hanceville, paced the wins with three home runs and 10 RBIs. Freshmen Kat Carter and Sarah Currie each pitched complete game wins.
Some highlights of the weekend:
—Bonds started all five games at second base and went 10-for-17 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs.
—Shortstop Camryn McLemore, a transfer from South Alabama, started four games and went 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles and a home run. She walked five times.
—Freshman Abbi Perkins started three times at catcher and twice in left field. She went 7-for-18 with a pair of walks.
—Lindsey Richardson, a sophomore first baseman/designated hitter, struggled a year ago, but she has found her swing. She went 7-for-15 with a double, two homers and seven RBIs.
—Senior third baseman Karsen Mosley went 3-for-13 with two homers and five RBIs.
—Senior outfielder Sidney Wagnon was 3-for-10 with two stolen bases, while senior center fielder Keeli Bobbitt was 4-for-14 with a double and five stolen bases. Junior first baseman Megan Fortner was 2-for-10.
—Carter pitched 17 innings and posted a 2.06 ERA, while Currie worked 6⅔ innings with a 2.10 ERA. Senior Lexi Androlevich pitched 7⅓ innings and had a 6.68 ERA.