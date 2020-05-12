JSU softball: NCAA picks up Gamecocks' 2016 win over Oregon State for Facebook replay

The NCAA has picked 12 great softball regional tournament games since 2013 to replay on Facebook, and Jacksonville State made the cut.
The Gamecocks' win over Oregon State in 2016 will be replayed Thursday at 8 p.m. at www.Facebook.com/NCAASoftball. The NCAA is re-airing three games a night on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
That year, JSU went unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference regular-season play and won the league's regular-season and tournament championships. The Gamecocks also were the first No. 4 seed to advance to the championship round of an NCAA tournament regional.
JSU fell 2-1 to host Auburn on the first day of the regional. On the second day, the Gamecocks faced Oregon State and won in 14 innings. They had to turn around immediately afterward and beat South Carolina-Upstate to advance.
In the next day's championship round, a worn-down JSU team fell 14-2 to Auburn, which eventually finished runner-up at the College World Series.
Against Oregon State, JSU trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the 13th. Stephanie Lewis' groundout scored Jordan Bullock, and then with two outs, Whitney Gillespie drilled an 0-2 pitch to left field for a double to score Taylor Sloan with the tying run.
In the bottom of the 14th, Anna Chisolm scored the winning run when Ella Denes reached on an error.
Taylor West got the pitching win when she entered in relief and got the last five outs.