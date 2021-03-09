JSU softball: Mosley, Howard drive in runs in Gamecocks' loss

Jacksonville State gave up three runs in the second inning and couldn't overcome that in a 4-2 home loss to Ball State on Tuesday.
Kennedy Wynn slugged a two-run homer in the top of the inning, and Kayla Lissy followed with a triple, eventually scoring when she stole home.
JSU got a run in the third inning when third baseman Karsen Mosley singled home Savannah Sudduth, and another run in the fourth when shortstop Alex Howard's single brought home Megan Fortner.
In the bottom of the seventh, down 4-2, JSU put runners on first and second with one out but couldn't bring them home.
Five to know
—Reagan Watkins (1-3) started for the Gamecocks and pitched three innings. Nicole Rodriguez worked the final four innings, allowing one run. This past weekend, Watkins got a win and a save at Belmont, earning her honors as the Ohio Valley Conference's pitcher of the week.
—JSU managed nine hits to Ball State's six, but had only one extra base hit. Sudduth was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run.
—Lauren Hunt went 2-for-4.
—Mosley, Shelby Newsome, Fortner, Watkins and Howard each had a single.
—JSU (3-9) will host UT Martin on Friday and Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference series. They'll play a single game Friday at 4 p.m. and a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m. Ball State (5-5) will play in the Blazer Classic at UAB on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.