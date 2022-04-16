JSU softball: Mosley, Currie, Wagnon turn in big days in Gamecocks' win

Karsen Mosley drove in three runs to help Jacksonville State win 6-5 at Lipscomb on Saturday afternoon.
Mosley's two-run homer capped a five-run third inning when JSU took a 5-3 lead. After Lipscomb rallied to tie it 5-5, Mosley put JSU back ahead for good with a two-out single in the sixth to drive home Keeli Bobbitt.
Sarah Currie (10-5) got the win in relief by pitching 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. She allowed only one hit and no walks.
JSU (25-16, 9-6 ASUN Conference) won two of three in the weekend series and already has exceeded its win total from last year, when the Gamecocks went 24-25.
JSU is now tied for second in the ASUN West Division with North Alabama. Central Arkansas leads with a 10-5 mark in the league.
What to know
—Kat Carter started and pitched 3 on the 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and five runs before giving way to Currie.
—Sidney Wagnon went 1-for-4, and her one hit was a huge one. With JSU down 3-0 in the top of the third, she hit a three-run double to tie it. Mosley's home run followed on the next at-bat.
—Mosley was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
—Camryn McLemore was 2-for-3 and finished the series 6-for-10. She is now hitting .413. That leads the ASUN, putting her just ahead of Central Arkansas' Jenna Wildeman, who is hitting .411.
—Addie Robinson kept up her hot hitting by going 2-for-4. She was 5-for-9 in the series with three RBIs.
—Abbi Perkins was 1-for-2 with a stolen base. She also reached base after getting hit by a pitch. She leads the team with 12 hit-by-pitches. The next highest figure on the team is five by Brantly Bonds.
—Bobbitt was 1-for-1 with two runs, a sacrifice hit and a stolen base.
Next up
—JSU will play at Auburn on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and host North Alabama next weekend with two games Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., and a Sunday game at 1 p.m.