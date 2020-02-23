JSU softball: Mosley, Clay account for Gamecocks' runs in pair of losses

Jacksonville State closed out the Mardis Gras Mambo with a pair of losses Sunday.
JSU fell to Northwestern State 9-1 and McNeese State 9-1.
The Gamecocks (6-7) won three games in the Mambo and lost two. Northwestern State is now 8-5, while McNeese State is 13-2 after going unbeaten in the event.
JSU will return home for the Jacksonville State Invitational on Friday and Saturday where the Gamecocks will play Samford and Texas-San Antonio twice each. JSU will open against Samford on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and UTSA at 5.
Four to know
--Maddie Clay and Karsen Mosley accounted for JSU's runs Sunday. In the first game against Northwestern State, Mosley's fifth-inning single drove home Clay. Against McNeese State, Mosley's fourth-inning single brought home Clay. Mosley was 3-for-6 for the day, while Clay was 4-for-7.
--Savannah Sudduth had one hit in each game and was 2-for-7 for the day. Liz Vanmanen was 1-for-2 with a walk. Megan Fortner was 1-for-5.
--Lexi Androlevich pitched three innings against Northwestern State and allowed two runs. Reagan Watkins worked the final four and didn't give up a run until the Demons managed seven in the seventh.
--Macy Bearden pitched a complete game against McNeese State. She allowed nine runs.