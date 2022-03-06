JSU softball: McLemore's grand slam lifts Gamecocks over Furman

Jacksonville State scored all of its runs in the top of the sixth inning in a 6-2 win over Furman on Sunday morning.
The win gave JSU a 3-2 record in the Mississippi State Invitational, which included a loss to the host Bulldogs on a home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Furman pushed two runs across in the bottom of the first, and nobody scored again until JSU broke it open in the sixth. Karsen Mosley started the inning with a walk, and Abbi Perkins followed with a single. Sidney Wagnon followed by reaching on an error to load the bases.
After Savannah Sudduth struck out and Brantley Bonds popped out, Megan Fortner singled to left to drive home Mosley. Addie Robinson was hit by a pitch to bring home Perkins with the tying run. Then Camryn McLemore homered to left field for a grand slam to make it 6-2.
Kat Carter (5-4) pitched all seven innings for JSU, allowing six hits, two runs (both earned) and three walks. She struck out five.
JSU (10-8) will host Austin Peay and Samford in an invitational at University Field on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Gamecocks will face Samford at 3:30 p.m. and Austin Peay at 6, and on Saturday, they'll play Austin Peay at 2:30 p.m. and Samford at 5.
Five to know
—McLemore's grand slam was her only hit Sunday, but she finished the five-game Invitational 5-for-8 with a double, two homers and six RBIs. In 40 plate appearances this year, she has 14 hits and eight walks.
—Savannah Sudduth, who endured off-season shoulder surgery, has returned in a big weay. She was 5-for-14 in Starkville with three RBIs, four walks and four stolen bases. She raised her batting average to .389.
—Fortner was 2-for-3 on the day and finished the Invitational 7-for-13 with two doubles and three RBIs.
—Chaney Phillips was 2-for-6 in Starkville and was robbed of a home run by Mississippi State.
—Carter pitched 16⅓ innings and was 1-1 in Starkville and allowed six earned runs. Sarah Currie was 2-0 and allowed three earned runs in 12 innings.