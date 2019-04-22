Jacksonville State swept both of the Ohio Valley Conference's weekly softball honors Monday.
Senior shortstop Amber Jones was named the league's player of the week, and senior pitcher Faith Sims was named the OVC pitcher of the week for the third time this season.
Jones was 5-for-6 in a doubleheader sweep of Murray State with a home run and five RBIs. She drove in both runs in a 2-0 victory in the opener, and three in the 9-4 win in the second game.
Sims pitched a two-hitter in the first game, and in the nightcap, she worked the final three innings for the save. She finished the day with 10 innings and only two hits allowed.
The Gamecocks (30-12, 14-4 OVC) will play its last four league games of the season this weekend. JSU will host Tennessee-Martin in a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m. They will host Southeast Missouri in a doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m.