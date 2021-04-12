JSU softball: Jimmerson's pair of homers help lift Gamecocks to Monday win at Austin Peay

Austin Peay most likely made sure Jacksonville State's Alexus Jimmerson got on the bus headed out of town.
Jimmerson belted four home runs in the Gamecocks' three-game series in Clarksville, Tenn., including two Monday as JSU beat the Govs 7-4 in nine innings. The victory broke Austin Peay's 10-game win streak.
The Gamecocks trailed 4-0 before Jada Terry singled home a run in the top of the fifth, and Jimmerson followed with a home run to score Terry and herself.
Savannah Sudduth singled to drive home Lauren Hunt in the sixth to tie it 4-4.
In the ninth inning, Alex Howard hit a solo shot, and Jimmerson followed with another. Later in the inning, Karsen Mosley scored on an error.
Jimmerson also shined in the circle as she worked the final 6⅔ innings in relief of Hannah Brown and didn't allow a run. She gave up three hits and one walk while striking out one.
Four to know
—Despite losing two of three at Austin Peay, JSU (13-18, 11-9 OVC) is in fifth place in the jumbled league standings. The top four advance to the OVC tournament. Austin Peay (20-9, 15-7) is in third place.
—Jimmerson now has six homers this season and 16 for her JSU career. The pitching win made her 2-4 this season and 13-12 for her career.
—Jimmerson was 2-for-4 on Monday with a walk. Sudduth was 2-for-4 with a walk, and Terry was 2-for-5. Mosley was 2-for-5, and Chaney Phillips was 1-for-3 with a walk. Keeli Bobbitt was 1-for-4, and Hunt and Caroline Lively each had a walk.
—JSU will host Samford on Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by a three-game OVC series against Eastern Illinois (19-12, 11-7), which is just ahead of the Gamecocks at fourth place in the league standings.