JSU softball: Jimmerson's pair of homers help lift Gamecocks to Monday win at Austin Peay

JSU head coach Jana McGinnis reacts as JSU's Alexus Jimmerson has her turn at bat in a recent game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Austin Peay most likely made sure Jacksonville State's Alexus Jimmerson got on the bus headed out of town.

Jimmerson belted four home runs in the Gamecocks' three-game series in Clarksville, Tenn., including two Monday as JSU beat the Govs 7-4 in nine innings. The victory broke Austin Peay's 10-game win streak.

The Gamecocks trailed 4-0 before Jada Terry singled home a run in the top of the fifth, and Jimmerson followed with a home run to score Terry and herself.

Savannah Sudduth singled to drive home Lauren Hunt in the sixth to tie it 4-4.

In the ninth inning, Alex Howard hit a solo shot, and Jimmerson followed with another. Later in the inning, Karsen Mosley scored on an error.

Jimmerson also shined in the circle as she worked the final 6⅔ innings in relief of Hannah Brown and didn't allow a run. She gave up three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Four to know

—Despite losing two of three at Austin Peay, JSU (13-18, 11-9 OVC) is in fifth place in the jumbled league standings. The top four advance to the OVC tournament. Austin Peay (20-9, 15-7) is in third place.

—Jimmerson now has six homers this season and 16 for her JSU career. The pitching win made her 2-4 this season and 13-12 for her career.

—Jimmerson was 2-for-4 on Monday with a walk. Sudduth was 2-for-4 with a walk, and Terry was 2-for-5. Mosley was 2-for-5, and Chaney Phillips was 1-for-3 with a walk. Keeli Bobbitt was 1-for-4, and Hunt and Caroline Lively each had a walk.

—JSU will host Samford on Thursday at 5 p.m., followed by a three-game OVC series against Eastern Illinois (19-12, 11-7), which is just ahead of the Gamecocks at fourth place in the league standings.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

