JSU softball: Jimmerson pitches a shutout to give Gamecocks a split of doubleheader

Alexus Jimmerson pitched a two-hit shutout Saturday to give Jacksonville State a split of a softball doubleheader at Southern Mississippi.
Jimmerson gave up two hits and six walks while striking out four in a 3-0 win. She pitched all seven innings.
The biggest threat against her came in the bottom of the third inning. She retired the first two batters, then walked the next three. That brought up Amber Pack, Southern Mississippi's leading home run hitter with four on the season. Jimmerson struck her out on a 2-2 pitch that Pack took for strike three.
In the first game, JSU fell 4-3 when Southern Mississippi broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Golden Eagles are now 14-7. JSU is 10-9 as the Gamecocks return home to host Alabama State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Six to know
—Savannah Sudduth went 4-for-7 with two runs, a walk and a double. She increased her hitting streak to 18 straight games. She had two hits in each game Saturday. She is hitting .385 for the season.
—Keeli Bobbitt was 2-for-4 with two walks, including a hit and a walk in each game. She is now hitting a team-leading .440 for the season.
—Sidney Wagnon was 1-for-5 with a double that drove in a run in the first game. She also helped the Gamecocks get started in the second game. In the second inning, USM made an error on a batted ball by Wagnon, which allowed teammate Jada Terry to score. Meagan Fortner followed with a single in the third inning to score Sudduth, and in the seventh, Karsen Mosley drove home Sudduth with a double.
—Mosley was 1-for-6 with a walk and two stolen bases, giving her 11 for the season.
—Terry was 2-for-5 with a walk and two runs.
—In the first game, Nicole Rodriguez started in the circle and pitched one inning, allowing two runs. Reagan Watkins relieved and worked 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven.