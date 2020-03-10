JSU softball: JImmerson flexes her muscle in pitching circle again in Tuesday win

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's Lex Jimmerson isn't the same pitcher she was a year ago, and she made that clear in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 9-4 home win over Alabama State.
The Hornets loaded the bases with one out, creating the potential for trouble. Jimmerson wasn't having that, however, and she struck out the next two batters to snuff the threat.
"To me as a coach, that's good to see," Jacksonville State coach Jana McGinnis said. "We need that out of Lex. She's one of two seniors, and she can bring so much experience, so much leadership. It'll give us as coaches peace of mind who we can turn to in the heat of the conference race."
Jimmerson always has been a consistent force as a hitter. Two years ago, she was just as solid as a pitcher, when she posted a 3.31 ERA in 80 innings of work. She beat Auburn in the NCAA tournament.
Last year, her ERA ballooned to 11.45 as she pitched only 6⅔ innings. This season, she started slow, but in her last 12 innings, she has allowed only two runs. Her ERA was 14.40 at one point, but it is down to 5.69 in 16 innings of work.
Against Alabama State, she worked the final three innings in relief of winning pitcher Macy Bearden (3-4) and got a save for her efforts. Jimmerson allowed four hits and two runs, but she didn't appear shaken at all whenever Alabama State got a base runner.
"We have put in the work, and I am finally able to feel comfortable on the mound, trusting my defense, trusting my catchers and trusting that I have put the work in and I am good enough to be good this year," Jimmerson said.
As for that bases-loaded situation she faced in the last inning, she said she tried to think about how these are the moments she has worked to beat.
"It just felt like another day at practice for me," she said. "I'm keeping myself calm and not letting the game get bigger than what it is."
McGinnis said Jimmerson is popular among her teammates and that they want her to succeed.
"Lex is loved by her teammates," McGinnis said. "They love playing behind her. They love her hitting in the lineup. They love her pitching. So, when Lex can bring her game, it just makes us all better."
Three to know
—JSU took control with six runs in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Savannah Sudduth batted twice and got a single and walk. She was 2-for-3 with two runs on the day and increased her hit streak to 19 straight.
—McGinnis confirmed that second baseman Maddie Clay has left the team. Clay informed McGinnis on Monday morning. With Clay gone, McGinnis moved Sudduth from left field to second base and inserted freshman Lauren Hunt into the lineup in left field. Hunt was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. She singled home Keeli Bobbitt and Sudduth in the third inning and drove home Bobbitt in the fifth with a sacrifice fly.
—Freshman first baseman Megan Fortner was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Bobbitt was 3-for-3 with two runs and a triple. Bobbitt is hitting .471, which ranks second in the Ohio Valley Conference to Southeast Missouri's Rachel Anderson, the 2019 league player of the year. Anderson is hitting .480.
Who said
—Jimmerson on the job Bobbitt has done: "She is amazing. This is exactly what I expected. She's fast. She knows how to keep the defense on their toes. She can bunt, slap, slap for power, and will literally run through the fence to catch a ball. I'm glad she's on my team and we get to go to war every day."
—Jimmerson on JSU's young pitching staff: "Everybody has questioned, 'Well, are we going to have the pitching this year?' We have proven that we're good enough, and we're going to shock everybody with our pitching staff."
What's next
—JSU (12-9) gets a rare weekend off. The Gamecocks will host Georgia Tech on March 17 at 5 p.m. and UAB on March 18. UAB's volunteer assistant coach is Faith Sims, who was the OVC pitcher of the year for Jacksonville State.